Zayed Law Offices Hires COO

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zayed Law Offices, an Illinois based trial law firm, announced that the firm has hired Jim Osmani as its Chief Operating Officer as it continues expansion throughout Illinois. Prior to joining Zayed Law Offices, Osmani was COO for AnyCurb and Innovation Consultant for startup and growth stage companies within consumer finance, Proptech and e-commerce industries. He brings over 20 years of professional experience and is a graduate of University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.

"Jim not only has a brilliant history of leveraging technology to drive operational success, but he also embodies the core values of our firm. Jim knows the responsibility we have to protect our clients and to do good," said Adam Zayed, Founder and Managing Trial Attorney.

Mr. Zayed has built a reputation among his peers in the legal field by providing vigorous yet compassionate representation for clients. Now in its 12th year of operation, Zayed Law Offices has created a tremendous platform for handling the most complex and significant cases in the state of Illinois. Zayed Law Offices leaves no stone unturned when building a case that will go into litigation. Their team works with nationally renowned experts and employs state of the art legal strategies with an eye towards leveling the playing field between their clients and large insurance conglomerates. This muscularity mixed with their unique brand of trial acumen has translated to overwhelming success for their clients including many millions in recoveries, numerous seven figure awards, and a stable of ongoing litigation cases that establish the firm as a national leader in medical malpractice, wrongful death and catastrophic injury matters.

"Adam has a contagious passion for making clients whole, and I look forward to unlocking more of his energy toward growing the team so that more people can get the quality representation that Zayed Law Offices provides," said Osmani.

Zayed's brand of client advocacy has resonated with clients throughout Illinois, as it now has six strategic locations across Chicagoland and continues to recruit like minded attorneys willing to fight hard for its clients.

Zayed Law Offices was founded in 2009 by nationally recognized and award-winning personal injury trial attorney trial attorney Adam Zayed. Zayed's trial advocacy integrates elements of medical acumen, statistics, business, finance, and strategy, mixed with tremendous legal experience. For more information visit https://zayedlawoffices.com or call 855-726-1616.

