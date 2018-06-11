Zayed Sustainability Prize Calls for Submissions from Innovators in the US

Past winners have included Off Grid Electric (OGE), the world's first massively scalable off-grid electric company, and Practical Action, a non-profit that works to reduce energy poverty through advocacy.

The Prize was established in 2008 by the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Zayed Future Energy Prize. It was created to honor the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy of environmental stewardship and sustainability. Over the past decade, the Prize has seen 66 winners positively impact the lives of over 307 million people with innovative renewable energy solutions.

In April 2018, the Prize adapted its focus to increase its impact across multiple sustainability sectors. To reflect this evolution, it was renamed the Zayed Sustainability Prize. Drawing on 10 years of success as the Zayed Future Energy Prize, the Zayed Sustainability Prize now recognizes solutions from across the sustainability spectrum.

"The new categories were carefully selected to reflect the most pressing sustainability challenges and offer the greatest socio-economic impact on the lives of people around the world," said Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize.

The Zayed Sustainability Award will close its call for entries on August 9, 2018, and the winners will be announced during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on January 14, 2019.

