Zaytran Launches XRAY-S-5800 Gripper for High-Acceleration Large Part Automation

ELYRIA, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaytran, Inc. has introduced the XRAY-S-5800 robotic gripper, designed to increase throughput in very large-part automation by supporting high accelerations, heavy moment loads, and stable part transfer at higher robot velocities.

As industrial robots continue to grow in size and load-carrying capability, the XRAY-S-5800 is designed to match the increasing demands of large robotic automation systems. The addition of the XRAY-S-5800 is an evolutionary step for a company dedicated to serving the needs of its customers.

Designed for heavy payloads, the XRAY-S-5800 accurately positions large castings in horizontal machining centers.

"The latest XRAY-S gripper builds on what an earlier design, but scaled up to support larger automation systems," said Ted Zajac Jr., President of Zaytran, Inc. "The new design combines exceptional gripping force with a new CDA bronze-based synchronizing system that significantly extends the life of the precision mechanism, providing our customers with greater reliability and long-term value."

A key design enhancement is the XRAY-S-5800's dual machine-tool bearing rails that allow the gripper to sustain side and moment loads generated during multi-G acceleration and deceleration. This design improves reliability and reduces cycle time when transferring large components, such as engine blocks, between stations.

Other key XRAY-S-5800 capabilities include:

5,800 N (1,300 lb) of gripping force per jaw

Up to 1,400 Nm (1,020 ft-lb) of torque, enabling robots to operate at higher speeds without compromising stability

Analog and digital scale options that indicate slide position and confirm part size, enabling multiple product variants to run on the same line.

Optional Power-Out-Brake (POB) that mechanically locks the jaws if pneumatic pressure is lost, helping prevent part drops during power outages.

XRAY-S-5800 grippers are available for immediate shipment through FESTO Americas, Zaytran's distribution partner.

About Zaytran:

Zaytran is a product engineering and manufacturing firm based in Elyria, Ohio, specializing in precision grippers and locating and clamping devices for industrial and automotive automation.

