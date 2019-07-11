ZayZoon and Vensure Employer Services Are Teaming Up to Improve Employee Financial Health

PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZayZoon is excited to announce a partnership with Vensure Employer Services to bring wages on-demand and actionable financial wellness tools to the more than 250,000 employees in their network. ZayZoon is the leading provider in employee access to earned wages across North America and is thrilled to be going to market with the impressive team at Vensure.

Tate Hackert, ZayZoon Founder, says, "Our mission at ZayZoon is to improve the financial health of our customers. In order to do that, we require strong, innovative partners who see that the epidemic of financial stress in North America is something that those of us in Financial Technology can help address. Vensure definitely fits the bill. With our pre-built integration to PrismHR, leading edge technology adding into Vensure's excellent reputation for client service and broad network, we couldn't be more excited to bring ZayZoon to hundreds of thousands of Americans."

Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure, adds, "Our organization prides itself on providing our clients with the most innovative tools available in payroll and human capital management. We recognized our clients desire for financial wellness services and the ZayZoon solution was something that didn't just benefit the employee, but it benefited our employer clients as well."

Payroll Providers, Employers, and HR professionals interested in providing a benefit that helps combat predatory lenders and overdraft fees are encouraged to visit https://zayzoon.com/employers/ or email support@zayzoon.com for additional information.

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with payroll companies in Canada and the US to provide employees with access to their wages on-demand, financial education and overdraft prediction. This is important because 78% of American workers live paycheck to paycheck forcing them into difficult situations between banks that earn over $30B in overdraft fees and predatory lenders that charge upwards of 600% interest. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages gives employees control over their paycheck, reduces financial stress and prevents the debt spiral caused by predatory products. Workplace financial wellness helps with recruitment, employee retention and productivity.

About Vensure Employer Services

Vensure Employer Services is a privately-owned professional employer organization headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As one of the nation's fastest-growing professional employer organizations (PEO), Vensure uses industry-leading technology to offer complete, end-to-end solutions for outsourced payroll, human resources, benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation services. Processing more than $5 billion in payroll and supporting more than 250,000 worksite employees across the United States, Vensure is committed to helping thousands of clients manage, and grow their business by providing employee and employer-related administration services and benefits.

