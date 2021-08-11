ZayZoon Brings Earned Wage Access to All With the Launch of ZayZoon Connect

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZayZoon, a market leader in providing Earned Wage Access and Employee Financial Wellness to small and mid-sized businesses, is extremely proud to announce its inclusion in the Visa Small Business Hub and the timely launch of its platform for small businesses: ZayZoon Connect.

Even with the pandemic ending, financial constraints are far from cured. Unfortunately, small and mid-market employers generally do not have the internal resources to build and maintain an Earned Wage Access service, and the operational cost of doing so can be prohibitive with most providers having built their solutions for large enterprise business.

With ZayZoon Connect, a business of any size can now enable ZayZoon's Employee Financial Wellness benefits, regardless of their payroll or time and attendance solution.

Now, with the inclusion in the Visa Small Business Hub and ZayZoon Connect, small and medium-sized businesses will have direct access to ZayZoon and all of its Financial Wellness tools. In less than one hour and for zero cost, businesses are able to onboard and provide their staff with ZayZoon's suite of financial health benefits, including Wages On-Demand, Boost and Financial Education courses.

"We've been very hard at work building ZayZoon for mid-market companies and their staff," states ZayZoon President Tate Hackert. "ZayZoon Connect is a key component to the ZayZoon story and having Visa's support in bringing this to the small business community is an incredible step towards democratizing employee financial health," exclaims Hackert.

Visit the Visa Small Business Hub to learn more about ZayZoon and how companies of any size can set up their accounts to start offering modern employee benefits and help their employees get on the road to Financial Wellness.

About ZayZoon:

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to provide their staff access to our suite of products including Wages On-Demand, Financial Education and personal finance tools. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles — we aim to help break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.

