ZBD Health Starts Sales of First CBD-infused Nutrition Bars to Grocery Stores

DENVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZBD Health announced today that it is launching new CBD-infused nutrition bars, available for sale in retail locations in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. ZBD's founder, professional nutritionist David Ingalls, MS, RD, says the company is excited to bring high quality CBD to great tasting and healthy snacks.

"We think of ZBD nutrition bars as CBD health for everyday life," says Ingalls. "As a nutritionist, my goal was to create bars that have the highest quality food value and taste great, as well as offer the benefits of CBD."

ZBD bars available in two flavors: Mint Chocochip and PB Chocochip

Ingalls is also the founder of the nutritionally healthy and tasty Zing Bars, and his experience with Zing contributed to product development for ZBD. "People want nutrition, but they aren't willing to compromise on flavor," he says. "We learned to marry flavor and healthy ingredients together in Zing Bars and that knowledge was very valuable in creating ZBD."

ZBD bars are available in Peanut Butter Chocochip and Mint Chocochip. Each bar is enhanced with 10mg CBD from broad spectrum hemp oil and made with natural nut and plant-based vegan protein. They are low in sugar and free from wheat, gluten, GMOs, and artificial sweeteners. "Our bars offer a balanced macronutrient profile using only the best natural ingredients," says Ingalls. "And they taste great!"

Ingalls says ZBD bars contain the highest quality CBD oil. "Because CBD is unregulated, it's essential to ensure that our CBD oil is pure, unadulterated, and fully traceable," he says. "We use a broad spectrum, zero THC, CO2 extracted hemp oil from hemp organically grown in Colorado and Oregon. Our oil is extensively tested and verified to be free from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. We also publish these tests on our website, and link to them with a QR code on our packaging for full transparency."

ZBD bars are available today in New Seasons Markets and Market of Choice in Washington and Oregon, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy and Sprouts Farmers Market in Colorado, along with numerous independent, natural and specialty retailers. ZBD bars can also be purchased online at the company's website, zbdhealth.com.

