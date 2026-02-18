ZBH Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigates Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Over Alleged Emerging Market Failures and "Inconsistent" Execution

Partner Reed Kathrein Scrutinizing ZBH's "High Confidence" Assurances After 15% Stock Collapse and Reduced Revenue Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is investigating Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) following a series of disclosures that calls into question the reasonable basis for the company's previously expressed "high confidence" in its 2025 revenue targets.

The investigation focuses on whether Zimmer Biomet senior management may have misled investors regarding the stability of its international business. Despite August 2025 assurances of "very high" confidence in second-half growth, the company revealed on November 5, 2025, that it experienced distributor order cancellations in emerging markets and a significant revenue miss in Latin America. This news triggered a 15% stock tumble, wiping out significant market value and prompting the CEO to concede the company must be "far more measured" in its external commentary.

"We are investigating the apparent contrast between management's August claims and the subsequent admission of serious headwinds that allegedly emerged during the same quarter," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Investigation: Forecasting Failures and the Emerging Markets Headwind

The investigation centers on whether Zimmer Biomet violated federal securities laws by issuing overly optimistic guidance while concealing operational disruptions.

The August "High Confidence" Statements: On the company's August 7, 2025 Q2 2025 earnings call, management assured investors that its updated 2025 year-over-year organic revenue growth forecast of 3.5% to 4.5% would be achieved in large part because of "the emerging markets distributor purchase[]" and said "I'll be very surprised if Q3 is not a number scratching 6%." Management also assured investors that "I have more conviction in our strategy and team than ever" and "our confidence in the second half revenue growth expectation is very high." These statements drove the price of the company shares up over 7% that day.

Revealed Cancelled Orders and Governance & Leadership Changes : On November 5, 2025, Zimmer Biomet reported its results for Q3 2025 revealing that year-over-year organic revenue growth was just 5%. The company also reduced its top-line organic revenue growth forecast to 4% and revealed that "emerging markets represented a headwind to growth." Zimmer Biomet revealed that during the quarter it experienced distributor orders cancelations in emerging markets, mainly the Middle East and Eastern Europe, it widely missed its forecast in Latin America, and it is "making leadership and governance changes in some of our international businesses to address some of the headwinds that we've seen in these geographies throughout the year 2025."

CEO's Guidance Pivot: In response to analyst's scrutiny during the same November 5 earnings call, CEO Ivan Tornos stated that "effective today" "we, or rather I need to be far more measured in our external commentary." The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Zimmer Biomet shares down 15% that day.

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting securities class action litigation.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased ZBH shares and suffered substantial losses following the November 5, 2025 crash.

