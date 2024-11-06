ZBS Group LLP Acquires Saul Rosenberg CPA PLLC, Expanding Services and Expertise

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZBS Group LLP (ZBS), a leading CPA firm specializing in comprehensive tax and accounting services, today announced the acquisition of Saul Rosenberg CPA PLLC (SR), a well-respected firm known for its expert accounting, tax, and consulting services. The acquisition, effective immediately, will significantly enhance ZBS's portfolio and expand its service offerings to a broader base of clients.

With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service and providing strategic financial advice, the acquisition allows ZBS to integrate SR's deep expertise in areas such as tax planning, business consulting, and financial reporting into its own robust practice. This move strengthens ZBS's position as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking reliable, tailored solutions to meet their financial needs.

"We are excited to welcome Saul Rosenberg into the ZBS Group family," said Michael Zaidman, CPA, Tax Partner of ZBS Group LLP. "Saul has built an excellent reputation for his client-centric approach and in-depth understanding of tax and accounting issues. This acquisition is a natural fit that will allow us to broaden our capabilities and provide even more value to our clients."

Saul Rosenberg, CPA, will continue to be involved with the firm, contributing his knowledge and leadership to ensure a smooth transition and to further enhance the client experience.

The acquisition is expected to drive significant growth for ZBS, creating opportunities for new and existing clients to benefit from an expanded range of expertise, resources, and solutions. The combined firm will now serve clients across a wider range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, non-profits, and small to mid-sized businesses, international business, and provide financial advisory services.

About ZBS Group LLP

ZBS Group LLP is a premier CPA firm providing tax, accounting, audit, and business consulting services to individuals and businesses of all sizes. With a focus on building long-term relationships and offering personalized financial advice, ZBS strives to help clients achieve their financial goals while navigating the complexities of today's financial landscape.

For more details, please check out the ZBS webpage: www.zbscpas.com

For financial services visit: www.nycpafinanical.com

Or contact Michael Zaidman, CPA

[email protected]

519-394-3344

ZBS Group LLP

255 Executive Dr, Ste 400

Plainview, NY 11803

Are you a CPA practitioner planning for retirement?

ZBS Group LLP: NY/Long Island Accounting Firm | Selling an Accounting or Tax Practice? Page (zbscpas.com)

SOURCE ZBS Group LLP