ZCash (ZEC) Added to Bitcoin of America ATM Locations

This comes just days after Bitcoin of America announced their improved customer support. The popular operator recognized the struggle that many customers go through when they are new to the cryptocurrency industry and decided it was time to change their approach. Bitcoin of America has a quick response time and a high answer rate. This has made it a breeze for customers since they typically never have to wait in a call line. Bitcoin of America's support is available daily. The popular operator has already seen major success in educating their customers.