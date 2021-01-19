ZCG-Backed Affinity Gaming Holdings, LLC Serves as Sponsor for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading privately held global investment firm with complementary private equity and credit businesses, today announced that its portfolio company Affinity Gaming Holdings, LLC, the ultimate parent of casino operator Affinity Gaming, is serving as the sponsor of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. ("GHAC"), a newly organized blank check company.

GHAC filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 15, 2021. The proposed public offering is expected to have a base offering size of $150 million.

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $3.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.com.

