ZCG-Backed CTM Group Acquires Assets from Theisen Vending Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP"), the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ZCG"), a leading privately-held asset manager, today announced that its portfolio company CTM Group Inc. ("CTM" or the "Company"), has acquired the family entertainment assets of Theisen Vending, Inc. ("Theisen"). CTM, a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destinations and other high-traffic venues, has acquired a portfolio of approximately 2,000 pieces of equipment operating across more than 180 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The portfolio is comprised predominantly of children's rides, carousels, games and cranes.

The acquired portfolio extends CTM's footprint and reach, increasing its installed base. Over the last few years, CTM has been successfully executing a transformation strategy that leverages technology in a digital- and data-driven approach across its equipment and venues. From cashless machines, to capturing and analyzing live data to inform product, placement and pricing, CTM is enhancing the consumer experience, while improving the productivity and profitability of the locations – all while continuing to opportunistically execute acquisitions to grow the platform.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint with the acquisition of this established portfolio of family entertainment assets in attractive locations across the United States and Puerto Rico," said David Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of CTM. "We look forward to continuing to digitally transform our business and to strategically add to our portfolio offerings with stellar assets like the Theisen rides and attractions."

"The acquired portfolio presents a compelling opportunity for CTM to leverage its innovative capabilities and extend its industry leadership," said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "With the close of the transaction, we look forward to continuing to support David and the management team as we capitalize on continued value creation across CTM's footprint and deliver growth."

About CTM Group Inc.

Formed in 2002, CTM Group Inc. is a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destination and other high-traffic venues, including theme and amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and retail locations worldwide. CTM has an international network of blue-chip venue partners and more than 25,000 pieces of installed equipment in over 2,000 popular venues. CTM is the provider of choice for entertainment and souvenir concepts at iconic tourist and retail destinations. For more information, please visit www.ctmgroupinc.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP") is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, direct lending, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over twenty-six years, ZCCP's approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus Fintech SaaS platform.

For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

