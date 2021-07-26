ZCG Promotes Two Senior Members of Credit Investment Team

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG" or "the Firm"), a leading privately-held asset manager, today announced the following promotions of two senior professionals on Z Capital Credit Partners' ("ZCCP") Investment Team:

Shahid Khoja , has been promoted to Managing Director and will be leading ZCCP's Investment Team going forward. Since joining ZCG in 2020, Mr. Khoja has served as a senior member of ZCCP's Investment Team and is responsible for overseeing research, trading and portfolio management across various funds focused on leveraged loans, high yield bonds, stressed, distressed investments and middle market credit. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Khoja was a Director at Garrison Investment Group, a multi-strategy credit-oriented firm, where he served as a senior credit analyst on the corporate credit investment team. Previously, Mr. Khoja served as an Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in the Corporate Debt Products group, where he was responsible for underwriting and executing senior secured and unsecured debt financing transactions, as well as managing a portfolio of credits. Mr. Khoja holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Bowdoin College .

Brian Morrison , CFA, has been promoted to Director. Since joining ZCG in 2019, Mr. Morrison has been responsible for sourcing, research and analysis of existing and prospective performing, stressed, distressed investments, and middle market loans. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Morrison was an associate at Oaktree Capital Management, where he was responsible for evaluating investment opportunities that included secondary distressed debt purchases, structured capital placements, and leveraged buyouts in the food & beverage, natural resources, building products, and consumer retail spaces. Mr. Morrison received his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Pomona College and holds an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania . Mr. Morrison obtained his CFA in 2012.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP") is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over twenty years, ZCCP's approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus™ system.

