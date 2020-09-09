ZE Accelerates Database Testing with Enhanced Performance Using Actifio

WALTHAM, Mass. and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) has partnered with Actifio , the pioneer of copy data management, to provide a data analytics, integration, and automation platform for the energy, commodity, and finance markets and help fuel its success through the headwinds of challenging times.

ZE, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, helps clients gain efficiency and reduce business risks through data automation and services. The power and functionality of ZE's ZEMA platform has helped to expand its diverse client base internationally serving industries ranging from oil and gas to utilities to Fortune 500 financial firms.

Nader El-Ramly, ZE's Chief Product Officer, said, "Our customers make daily use of Actifio's testing capabilities before any move to production. And the constant testing covers more than performance. It's used for business process and analytics testing. It is central to our operation and keeping our customers happy."

Ash Ashutosh, Actifio Co-Founder and CEO, will host a session during the Actifio Data Driven 2020 virtual conference, being held September 15-16, with ZE's El-Ramly to discuss how ZE has creatively overcome challenges while dealing with challenges ranging from floods to the pandemic and helping clients succeed in the "New Normal."

Keeping pace with customer expectations is what drives ZE to make continuous improvements in services delivery. Implementation of Actifio copy data management and database virtualization in 2017, and continuing annual expansion of the platform and its use cases, have provided clients self-service automation and a better way to rapidly refresh databases.

El-Ramly continued, "It's not just the technology, but the partners and the people that enable us to be agile. Actifio has helped us expand our client base. What we can do now for customers is to be more responsive. We surround ourselves with partners like Actifio and IBM. And if I have a problem with IBM, it rains blue. Any issue with Actifio, it rains orange. It's the partnerships that are important. We can always say yes – even in troubled times."

The copy data management and virtualization capabilities enabled by Actifio have helped ZE meet its goals in some unexpected dimensions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ZE customers continue to sustain their businesses by working remotely and tapping ZE test and production resources. And when major oil and gas customers could not reach their offices after severe flooding hit Houston, Texas, workers continued remotely, thanks to the ZE cloud.

ZE continues to make advances to match higher-performance testing demands to production performance speeds. ZE has transitioned the Actifio platform to all-flash storage. The upgrade means that time-bound testing can now precisely simulate what will happen in production. Customers can be sure that analytics requiring precise timelines will match predictable durations.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate the adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

About ZE PowerGroup

ZE PowerGroup Inc. is part of the ZE family of companies, a group of interrelated organizations providing enterprise-level software solutions, consulting, support services, and design engineering services. Customers include the world's top oil and gas companies, the largest utilities in Canada, large multinational banks, and agricultural commodities trading companies. Their ZEMA Platform is a comprehensive data management and business process automation solution that provides data collection, analytics, data automation, and integration capabilities. The company also offers end-to-end automated business process solutions, including a full range of support and implementation services.

