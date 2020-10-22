Zeacon Expands Its DigiCal (Digital+Physical) Offerings By Launching Zeacon World, A Fully-Explorable And Customizable Virtual Environment That Works Like The Real World

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeacon officially launched its latest technology offering, Zeacon World, to address a growing need for individuals and groups to virtually mingle, roam, explore, and interact -- similar to how in-person socializing, networking events, tradeshow exhibition halls, and office holiday parties worked pre Covid. As an extension of Zeacon's popular DigiCal (Digital+Physical) offerings, Zeacon World transports guests into a fully-explorable, customizable, and intuitive environment that is familiar because it follows the rules of the real world yet infinitely more fun and engaging compared to the same boring video-conferencing look-alikes that turn everything into a work meeting.

Virtual events can now include a customized, online environment that works just like the real world -- where you can walk an exhibition hall, watch a keynote, network or socialize. Zeacon can integrate and elevate the digital with food, drinks, swag and more to create a one-of-a-kind interactive experience. From an online ballroom that lets you toast another table to meeting recruiters at a virtual job fair, Zeacon World engages and enrichens attendee experience like no other. Visit zeacon.com.

"Virtual events can now be hosted within an interactive, tailored world where you can walk an exhibition hall, watch a keynote speech, network in a sponsored lounge, and screenshare your pitch to potential clients or investors," explained Kris Naidu, Zeacon CEO. "Whether your event needs an online ballroom that lets donors toast adjacent tables or require visitors to talk to recruiters at a virtual job fair, Zeacon World engages and enriches attendee experience beyond expectations. Moreover, pre-built venue templates, out-of-the-box avatar selections, and integration with popular platforms mean your Zeacon World will be up in days not weeks."

How it Works:

Guests log on and choose an avatar with which they can navigate the digital world. When guests come in proximity with another guests' avatar, a video chat window pops up, allowing for socializing, mixing and mingling, being a social butterfly or screensharing slides. The worlds can be customized to be any venue or universe you imagine and may contain interactive objects, games, activities, and roaming entertainers. Being a part of Zeacon's DigiCal offerings means any Zeacon World (digital) experience can add a real-world (physical) dimension with Zeacon-fulfilled boxes that contain food, drinks, swag, etc. to complement and enhance the virtual.

To learn how your organization can utilize Zeacon World and successfully hold a virtual gala or fundraiser, fully-online conferences and exhibitions, or other livestreamed and interactive corporate events, contact Zeacon at [email protected] or visit our website at www.zeacon.com. We will be happy to share our customizable solutions and case studies from retail, non-profit, entertainment and other industries. Request a demo today!

About Zeacon

Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a technology firm that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds. We offer several technologies as well as e-commerce, fulfillment services, and live streaming experiences. A certified minority-owned business, Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformation during challenging times and provides immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

Contact: Peter Yu

+1 925 663-9476

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeacon

