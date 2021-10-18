Zeacon Receives First National Minority-Owned Accreditation as a Public Benefit Corporation

"Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are increasingly important to Zeacon, our customers, and investors. By successfully meeting the rigorous requirements and review of the national MBE re-accreditation process and continuing our PBC mission to do good by intelligently connecting communities, Zeacon is walking the talk of DEI and ESG daily," says Zeacon CEO and founder, Kris Naidu. "Whether partnering with nonprofits like Washington Health Access Alliance, Washington Food Coalition, Code for America, or leading universities – all of which provide vital healthcare, food, employment skills, and educational resources, respectively, to communities in need – or helping the world's largest software companies launch products globally and engage diverse user groups, Zeacon continues to empower the communities we connect via our interactive, easy-to-use livestreaming technology."

As a recognized MBE and PBC, Zeacon plans to continue enabling important community conversations without creators or brands having to be at the whims of ever-changing algorithms like those used by large social media platforms.

The MBE re-certification comes at an exciting time, as Zeacon is about to launch a new Live Streaming platform in November. During the pandemic, the company saw many for- and non-profit organizations struggle with staying connected to customers, employees, and benefactors. With many continuing to struggle, Zeacon wanted to find new ways to uplift and enable brands to reach audiences -- as easily and affordably as possible. Through patent-pending software and services, plus a desire to connect communities online, Zeacon has enabled many nonprofits to raise over $6,000,000 and continues to help clients intelligently connect and expand their audiences.

About: Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a PBC and MBE that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds through technology. Zeacon's solutions include virtual world services and a live streaming platform that is interactive, e-commerce, and donation based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformations and provide immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

