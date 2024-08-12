ZEAL CREDIT UNION NAMES CHRIS LEITCH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Leitch will become CFO as Ron Boehnlein, EVP/CFO will be retiring in early 2025

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeal Credit Union is pleased to announce Chris Leitch will be joining the executive team in the role of Chief Financial Officer as Ron Boehnlein, current EVP/CFO, will officially retire in early 2025 after 40 remarkable years of service to credit unions.

"Chris is a welcome addition to our Senior Leadership Team" said Julie Kreinbring, President/CEO at Zeal. "Chris brings an array of knowledge with an accounting, audit, and servant leadership background while offering a unique perspective to the role as a former examiner of credit unions," Kreinbring shared. "Chris and Ron will be an exceptional duo over the coming months as Ron transitions to retirement, and Chris fully immerses himself into the CFO position," Kreinbring continued.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of Zeal Credit Union's team. It's an incredible opportunity to engage the knowledge and experience I've garnered through my work as an examiner in the credit union industry, while building new perspective in this leadership role," Leitch conveyed. "It will be an honor to work with Ron in these coming months; I look forward to gaining new insights and contributing to Zeal's invaluable team."

Chris Leitch has built substantial expertise throughout his career focusing on finance, risk management, human resources, operations, and service to credit unions. Since 2016, he has served the State of Michigan Office of Credit Unions. Leitch earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Davenport University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Eastern Michigan University. He lives with his family in Livonia, MI.

About Zeal Credit Union: Zeal Credit Union is a mission-driven, Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a full-service, not-for-profit financial organization serving approximately 67,000 members at 12 full-service branch locations in the Metro Detroit area with $831 million in assets. Zeal member deposits are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a US government agency. For more information, visit www.ZealCU.org.

