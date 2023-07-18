Zeal Specialty Pharmacy Opens for Business

News provided by

Zeal Specialty Pharmacy

18 Jul, 2023, 08:53 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Ogurchak, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zeal SP, LLC, today announces the launch of a new nation-wide Specialty Pharmacy: Zeal. The pharmacy is located at 100 Business Center Drive, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

"Patients need options when it comes to specialty care", said Dr. Ogurchak, a specialty industry veteran. "Our brand-new facility in Pittsburgh – close to Pittsburgh International Airport and in the heart of the specialty pharmacy industry – allows us to efficiently care for patients leveraging the latest technologies and with the best talent the industry has to offer."

That technology includes cutting edge, web-based patient management platforms that empower the Zeal team to customize the high-touch patient journey for each patient, based on their clinical presentation and needs. Patients may elect multiple modes of communication with their clinical team, including text and email, and can leverage smart device technology in their homes to augment the overall care needed to manage their specialty diagnosis.

So, why Zeal? "The zebra, due to the uniqueness of its stripes, is the official symbol of the rare disease community. A herd of zebras is otherwise known as a "zeal", stated Brenden Harper, Chief Financial Officer, and Co-Founder. "It is our goal to manage multiple rare disease medications through our first-in-class care model…building our own "zeal" of support for these traditionally underrepresented patients."

The pharmacy was initially licensed in March 2023, and quickly moved to achieve the ability to dispense to patients nationwide, through the receipt of non-resident licensure. As of this release, Zeal is licensed to operate in 45 states, with the remainder in process and expected by Q42023. Zeal is also in-process and scheduled for survey for accreditation through both URAC and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy and Rare Disease Designations, to demonstrate their commitment to quality through third-party validation.

Specialty pharmacy, particularly for patients diagnosed with rare diseases, is one of the fastest growing sectors of the healthcare industry, with over 70% of new drugs approved by the FDA targeting one of these approximately 7,000 conditions. These complex conditions, such as immunology, rheumatology, multiple sclerosis, among others, require a higher level of coordination by the pharmacy to ensure optimal clinical and financial outcomes.

For more information about Zeal Specialty, visit www.zealsp.com or call our corporate offices at 412-912-ZEAL.

Media Contact:
Jonathan Ogurchak
888-412-ZEAL
[email protected]com

SOURCE Zeal Specialty Pharmacy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.