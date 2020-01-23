Zeal Technology and Ontuitive Merge to Brighten the Future of Work

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are rapidly realizing that the best way to grow sustainably requires a holistic view of their employees. Zeal Technology and Ontuitive have merged to provide such a solution. Zeal provides cutting-edge real-time employee feedback and analytics while Ontuitive offers contextual employee support. By having a clear understanding of your corporate culture and a sound means to maximize employee efficiency, enterprises of all sizes have a path to a stronger bottom-line.

CEO Mark Somol will be taking Zeal to new heights and changing the world of work!

When asked for comments on the new marriage CEO of Zeal Technology, Mark Somol, claimed "we are thrilled to be bringing these powerful technologies together. The crux of this merger centralizes around keeping your employees productive and engaged in their work. By providing employees real-time guidance in their workflow, when and where they need help, you can enhance productivity, reduce errors and ultimately increase your bottom line."

In addition to the product synergies, Zeal Technology will benefit from a greatly expanded technical and sales teams. Dan Frydelund, Chairman of the Board, stated "when my firm, Stage Fund, acquired Ontuitive, we had a strong belief in the product and the future of work. Bringing together Mark's leadership and the Zeal team gives us a strong foundation to further our growth."

Rounding out the senior leadership team is Matt Ernewein as CTO and Jeremy Becker as the VP of Product. The combined team is already working as a single unit focused on uniting the product to bolster its customers' workforce and grow their profits.

The companies will operate as Zeal Technology and consolidate offices into Boston, MA. For more information head to zeal.technology or reach out to 232899@email4pr.com.

