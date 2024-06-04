Zeal TN Donates 350 Care Packages to Safe Haven Family Shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Zeal TN Inc. , a marketing company based in Nashville, Tennessee that works with Nonprofit organizations, is proud to announce that it has recently donated 350 care packages to Safe Haven Family Shelter . The care packages will be distributed to those most in need of their contents.

Also serving Nashville, Safe Haven Family Shelter employs a housing-first model, partnering with local landlords to give at-risk families the tools they need to achieve lasting self-sufficiency, stable employment, and secure housing. The nonprofit has been actively serving the Nashville community for 37 years.

Zeal TN wishes to express thanks to our Brand Ambassadors for making this donation of 350 care packages possible by connecting with the Nashville community on a daily basis, and building a meaningful working relationship with Safe Haven in particular. After meeting with representatives from Safe Haven Family Shelter, our Brand Ambassadors determined how these care packages can best help families in need and also identified several other ways for Zeal TN to provide aid to the community.

At the same time, Brand Ambassadors from Zeal TN also donated 100 care packages to CANUP , a shelter in Green County, TN whose stated mission is to cultivate a compassionate community committed to meeting the needs of individuals experiencing homelessness in their area.

In the coming weeks, Zeal TN plans to donate additional care packages to YAIPak in Clarksville, TN, an organization whose mission is to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness in its community. Clarksville is continuing its recovery from the devastating tornadoes earlier this year.

To learn more about Zeal TN, please visit the company's official website at www.zealtn.com .

Zeal TN Inc. is a marketing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee that partners with nonprofits organizations to enhance their messaging campaigns and create engagement with communities. Zeal TN proudly serves nonprofits of all sizes, offering bespoke strategies that can adapt to campaigns of any scale, and help its partners achieve their fundraising goals and experience sustained donor growth.

