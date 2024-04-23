Zealand Pharma Partners with Benchling to Advance R&D of Engineered Peptide Medicines

Fast-growing Danish biotech adopts Benchling R&D Cloud for greater data accessibility, collaboration, and compliance

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Benchling announced that Zealand Pharma A/S, ("Zealand") a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines, has selected the Benchling R&D Cloud as its central source of truth for scientific data, collaboration, and insights. Teams across Zealand will use the Benchling R&D Cloud to capture, analyze, and share stability data internally and with their external contract manufacturing organization (CMO) partners, in compliance with GxP.

"Our research progresses quickly, every action needs to be traceable and verifiable. Scientists and partners can't be slowed down by siloed systems or a lack of consistent data," said Ludo Otterbein, Head of IT at Zealand Pharma. "Connecting the lab and automating data capture and sharing through technology is a critical priority. Benchling will provide Zealand with the digital data foundation that helps us safely and confidently scale new use cases and partners."

Zealand is a Nasdaq Copenhagen 25 (OMX C25) Index company with a mission to change lives with next generation peptide medicines, focusing on metabolic diseases such as obesity. The company works across many CMOs and partners and requires real-time access to data and secure, compliant information exchange. Zealand will deploy Benchling as a GxP-compliant platform for their development teams, including process development. With Benchling, Zealand scientists will benefit from increased control and visibility of data, fewer data transfer steps, and intuitive reporting and analytics, including native integrations with tools like JMP.

"Zealand is a fast-growing biotech in a competitive space, and they know that a strong digital strategy is key to success," said Bob Burke, General Manager of Benchling EMEA. "Benchling R&D Cloud gives Zealand the modern technology to streamline and accelerate its development, compliance, and partner needs. We look forward to building on this collaboration and supporting Zealand's innovation."

Zealand will be a speaker at Benchling's upcoming Nordic Digital Science & Innovation Day event, which brings together regional leaders at the forefront of R&D innovation. The event takes place on May 30, 2024 at Tivoli Congress Center in Copenhagen, and registration is now open .

About Benchling

Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry, from cutting-edge start-ups to over 20 of the 50 largest global biopharma. More than 200,000 scientists rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. Benchling is on a mission to accelerate scientific progress through advanced software that's purpose-built for biology. To learn more, visit Benchling.com.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

SOURCE Benchling