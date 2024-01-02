ZEASN Appoints Mike Duin as VP Global Marketing & Communications

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEASN, a leading TV OS maker, today announced the appointment of Mike Duin as VP Global Marketing & Communications, effective immediately. With 20+ years of experience in international leadership roles, Duin joins ZEASN to scale the marketing & communications function and build out ZEASN's profile globally. As part of his role, Duin will join ZEASN's Global Strategy Committee.

Mike Duin
"Mike brings invaluable expertise in scaling and profiling tech companies globally. After merging ZEASN and Foxxum, we have a bright future ahead of us, where we combine the best of both worlds in Whale OS 4. This is the latest version of our TV OS, which makes it even easier for consumers to find and watch great entertainment. The time is right for us to build awareness and preference with consumers," said Jason He, CEO of ZEASN.

Most recently, Duin was Director of Communications at Roku, where he led international communications for the TV platform. Before his role at Roku, Duin held various marketing and communications leadership roles at tech companies Belkin and Cisco.

"As streaming is becoming the dominant form of TV distribution, many tech companies compete to become the platform of choice for consumers. ZEASN is uniquely positioned, with global presence and 90+ million TVs powered by its easy-to-use Smart TV OS. It is an amazing opportunity for me to shape and deliver the ZEASN story to partners, advertisers, and consumers globally," said Mike Duin, VP Global Marketing & Communications at ZEASN.

ABOUT ZEASN

ZEASN, the company behind Whale OS, enables consumers to stream TV since 2011. ZEASN partners with leading content providers such as Netflix, Prime Video,  YouTube, Globoplay, and DAZN plus esteemed TV brands like Philips, TCL, and Sharp. By merging with Foxxum and rlaxx TV, ZEASN elevated its expansive growth and reach in the Smart TV and streaming market.

By integrating AI and web3 technology, Whale OS enables consumers to easily find and watch great entertainment on their TV. Collaborating with content service partners, technology providers, advertising service providers, and TV manufacturers, ZEASN delivers exceptional home entertainment products to users worldwide. With a focus on safeguarding the future, incorporating a comprehensive trust mechanism, and promoting shared benefits, ZEASN is shaping the future of TV.

For more information about ZEASN, please visit www.zeasn.com

