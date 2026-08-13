zeb Named an OpenAI Select Partner

Partnership deepens zeb's commitment to production-grade AI delivery for enterprise clients

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb, an agnostic deployment company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, zeb will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work.

zeb's delivery model is built on recently released Substrate, the proprietary system underlying its two-engine architecture:

The Foundry is zeb's execution layer, where client problems are scoped, engineered and shipped as working systems rather than pilots or proofs of concept.

The Forge is zeb's research layer, where engineers extend what Substrate can do ahead of any specific client need, so new model capabilities are already built into the platform by the time a client needs them.

"We're proud to be named an OpenAI Select Partner because it puts us in the same room, working toward the same standard, with a partner that takes outcomes as seriously as we do. Clients get the fastest, most rigorous path from problem to shipped outcome, with every engagement carrying the same guarantee: 100%. This is what agnostic deployment actually looks like in practice," said Mal Vivek, founder and CEO of zeb.

zeb supports organizations across financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and supply chain, telecommunications, media and entertainment and energy with end-to-end AI-native delivery. Its work includes accelerating Cyrface, a proprietary cyber risk intelligence platform built for CYPFER, from concept to deployed platform in four months.

Looking ahead, zeb plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings, scale customer deployments and invest in talent and enablement, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About zeb

‍zeb is a transformation foundry operating an AI-native delivery model built on Substrate, its proprietary system for converting raw client context into shipped business outcomes. The firm is organized as two engines, the Foundry (execution) and the Forge (research), inside a flat, builder-only structure with no middle management and no non-technical hires. zeb partners with AWS, Databricks, ServiceNow, Anthropic and other foundational platforms to deliver enterprise transformation at higher quality, faster speed, and lower cost than legacy delivery models. Every engagement is backed by a 100% outcome guarantee. Founded in Delaware, zeb operates globally with offices in the US, Canada, India and Ireland. Learn more at zeb.co.

Media Contact:

Jen Carroll

PanBlast for zeb

[email protected]

SOURCE zeb