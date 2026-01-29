WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced that it has achieved the Agentic AI Consulting Services category within the AWS AI Services Competency. With this recognition, zeb now holds both AWS AI Services Competency categories available for consulting partners: Agentic AI Consulting Services and Generative AI Consulting Services.

zeb Achieves AWS Agentic AI Consulting Services Recognition

This designation recognizes partners with deep technical expertise and proven success in designing and deploying production-grade AI solutions on AWS. By achieving both AWS AI Services Competency categories, zeb enables organizations to move beyond Generative AI experimentation into enterprise-grade implementations. The accreditation underscores zeb's capability to build Agentic AI systems with governance, control, and human oversight.

Through this recognition, zeb enables organizations to design and operationalize Agentic AI solutions across critical business functions. These capabilities span AI-powered customer engagement agents, compliance-aware intelligent document processing, data platform-driven agents under governed and federated mechanisms on AWS, and AI-assisted cloud, data, and analytics modernization. The milestone reinforces zeb's focus on delivering AI systems that drive measurable business outcomes at scale.

"The shift to Agentic AI is not about building more use cases. It is about building systems that can evolve safely as use cases, models, and frameworks change," said Sid, Head of AI at zeb. "AWS recognizing zeb across both Generative AI and Agentic AI Consulting Services validates our focus on designing AI solutions that are grounded in measurable business outcomes, where governance, human oversight, and architecture ensure AI consistently delivers real value, not a playground experiment."

As enterprises across healthcare, financial services, ISVs, and supply chain operations adopt Agentic AI, zeb is well-positioned to support organizations at every stage of their AI transformation journey.

For more information about zeb and its AI and cloud transformation services, visit www.zeb.co.

About zeb

zeb is a global digital transformation strategy company and an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Databricks Select Partner, and ServiceNow Premier Tier Partner. The company helps enterprises modernize their technology landscape through data, cloud, AI, and application transformation. With more than 15 years of experience and a global team of over 1,500 technologists, zeb delivers a holistic, product-centric approach powered by a proprietary AI-augmented implementation methodology.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, zeb serves clients worldwide across multiple industries. The company provides strategic consulting, cloud engineering, data modernization, Generative AI solutions, and full-scale digital transformation services.

