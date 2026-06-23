zeb Unveils AI-Native Operating Model to Reinvent Consulting Delivery

The premier partner dismantles traditional consulting with a builder-only delivery model backed by a 100% outcome guarantee, with deepened partnerships with AWS, Databricks, and ServiceNow

DOVER, Del., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb today unveiled the public release of an operating methodology rebuilt from the ground up around AI as an environment rather than a tool, anchored by its proprietary system, Substrate. The launch reflects a year-long structural reorganization that reshaped how the company intakes, executes, and delivers enterprise transformation work.

"AI is not the reason we restructured. AI is the deadline on a restructuring that was always overdue," said Mal Vivek, Founder and CEO of zeb. "The arc of software has always pointed toward higher leverage per engineer. Most of the industry is treating that as a feature request — adopt the new tools, keep the old structure. We treated AI as the environment and rebuilt the company inside it."

Over the course of 2025, zeb restructured its delivery model into a two-engine system. The Foundry serves as the execution layer, where solution definitions transform into shipped artifacts inside Substrate, built on AWS and Databricks with Anthropic as its foundational model provider. The Forge operates as the research layer, where engineers expand Substrate's capabilities ahead of specific business cases. Together, the two engines are designed to compress time, cost, and quality on enterprise engagements in ways the firm believes a wrapper-around-prompts model structurally cannot.

"The success criterion is invisibility — when the client cannot tell where their organization ends and zeb begins, the engagement is doing what it is supposed to do," said Sid Vivek, CTO of zeb. "Everything we built this year — Substrate, the Foundry, the Forge, the outcome guarantee — exists to make that posture operational at scale."

The methodology removes engineering specializations in favor of a flat, builder-only organization in which every role — sales, operations, program management — leads with technical fluency. Every engagement is backed by a 100% outcome guarantee, a commitment the firm describes as operational rather than promotional: it restricts the work zeb signs and the way engagements are scoped.

Among the first engagements delivered through zeb's Substrate Innovation Cohort is Cyrface™, a proprietary, patent-pending AI-powered cyber risk and posture intelligence platform developed by CYPFER. Substrate accelerated Cyrface from concept to deployed platform in four months — compressing the time required to build and iterate on mathematically complex, multi-vector threat scoring models and cross-domain risk quantification algorithms that score organizations continuously across 16 security domains, monitor live attack vectors, and translate technical exposure into board-ready financial reporting.

"The algorithms at the core of Cyrface are not off-the-shelf models — they are purpose-built mathematical constructs designed to simultaneously evaluate an organization's posture and produce outputs that are simultaneously precise enough for a CISO and intelligible enough for a board," said Jason Hogg, Executive Chairman, CYPFER; Founder and Inventor, Cyrface™. "Building that correctly, without cutting corners, requires a development environment that could hold the complexity of what we were building without losing signal in the handoffs. Substrate was that environment. Four months from concept to platform. That's not a timeline any traditional development model could have produced for work of this depth."

The launch coincides with deepened collaboration with zeb's foundational technology partners — Amazon Web Services, Databricks, ServiceNow and Anthropic — across data platform modernization, agentic workflows, and enterprise platform transformation. Substrate operates natively across each partner's stack, and joint engagements are already underway with enterprise customers in financial services, healthcare, and industrials.

The new site and the full long-form letter detailing zeb's methodology and ethos, A Letter From zeb, are available now at zeb.co.

About zeb

zeb is a transformation foundry operating an AI-native delivery model built on Substrate, its proprietary system for converting raw client context into shipped business outcomes. The firm is organized as two engines — the Foundry (execution) and the Forge (research) — inside a flat, builder-only structure with no middle management and no non-technical hires. zeb partners with AWS, Databricks, ServiceNow, Anthropic and other foundational platforms to deliver enterprise transformation at higher quality, faster speed, and lower cost than legacy delivery models. Every engagement is backed by a 100% outcome guarantee. Founded in Delaware, zeb operates globally with offices in the US, Canada, India and Ireland. Learn more at zeb.co.

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