Dave Broering Joins zeb as Chief Revenue Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb, a digital transformation consulting firm specializing in AWS, ServiceNow, and Databricks partnerships, today announced the appointment of Dave Broering as Chief Revenue Officer. Broering brings more than 25 years of operational and sales leadership experience to support zeb's accelerated growth in delivering industry-specific AI solutions and deepening strategic technology partnerships.

Broering's extensive background in scaling high-growth operations aligns seamlessly with zeb's established reputation for deep vertical expertise and robust technology execution. Most recently serving as President of Integrated Logistics at NFI, he demonstrated exceptional revenue leadership by growing operations nearly a billion dollars while orchestrating six strategic acquisitions. This proven track record in driving operational excellence and revenue expansion positions him to accelerate zeb's go-to-market strategies across key industry verticals like manufacturing, financial services, digital native, healthcare, life sciences and more.

"Dave's combination of sales leadership, operational scale, and technology advisory expertise makes him uniquely qualified to lead our sales and go-to-market organization," said Mal Vivek, CEO at zeb. "His deep understanding of digital transformation and AI-driven solutions, coupled with his experience advising venture-funded technology companies, will be instrumental as we expand our industry-specific offerings, accelerate our vehicles of value creation for our customers and strengthen our growing partnerships with AWS, Databricks, and ServiceNow."

Prior to NFI, Broering spent over a decade at CH Robinson Worldwide, where he developed comprehensive expertise in operations, transportation management, and sales leadership. His current advisory roles with eight venture-funded technology startups, including Highway, Orderful, Genlogs, Upwell, Steadi AI, Carrier1 and Tetro, as well as strategic advisory positions with Goldman Sachs and New Road Capital, demonstrate his forward-thinking approach to technology-enabled business transformation. A University of Dayton graduate and active Young Presidents' Organization member, Broering is recognized as a thought leader in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and strategic planning.

"As my career has progressed, I have headed deeper into the technical side of the business. I am passionate about the power good partners and technology can create for organizations, and this role with zeb is going to expand that 10-fold," said Dave. "Technical complexity is expanding by the day for businesses across every industry. I believe zeb's ability to create production ready, scalable solutions can transform business while preparing them for the future where more change is inevitable, and I'm excited to scale this."

In his new role, Broering will lead zeb's sales and go-to-market operations and drive market expansion for the firm's AI solutions and technology consulting services, leveraging his proven ability to build high-performing teams and scale enterprise partnerships.

About zeb

zeb is a global digital transformation strategy company and an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Databricks Select Partner, and ServiceNow Premier Tier Partner. The company helps enterprises modernize their technology landscape through data, cloud, AI, and application transformation. With more than 15 years of experience and a global team of over 1,500 technologists, zeb delivers a holistic, product-centric approach powered by a proprietary AI-augmented implementation methodology.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, zeb serves clients worldwide across multiple industries. The company provides strategic consulting, cloud engineering, data modernization, Generative AI solutions, and full-scale digital transformation services.

For more information, visit www.zeb.co.

