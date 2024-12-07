zeb recognized by AWS for excellence in Cloud and AI innovation – Named with the Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- zeb, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the recipient of the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year – Consulting Award. This award highlights zeb's significant year-over-year growth in its consulting business, driven by its innovative use of AWS technologies.

zeb wins AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year – Consulting Award

Announced at the AWS Partner Awards Gala during AWS re:Invent 2024, the award celebrates zeb's dedication to helping organizations across the globe harness the full potential of AWS. As part of the Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards, this recognition highlights global leaders that are playing key roles in driving revolution and building solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Advanced Tier Partner and holder of the AWS Generative AI Services Competency, zeb has consistently demonstrated its deep expertise in leveraging AWS cloud solutions to deliver real business outcomes.

"Being recognized as the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year is a huge privilege for our team and a testament to our commitment to innovation. Together with AWS, we've been able to build transformative cloud solutions that empower our customers to scale their businesses," added Mal Vivek, CEO at zeb. "This award further solidifies our vision to be the go-to partner for businesses looking to accelerate their cloud journey and harness the power of generative AI in ways that are actually impactful to their businesses."

What sets zeb apart is its ability to tailor AI-augmented services and cloud-first solutions to address the unique challenges of each client. By combining AWS's robust infrastructure with advanced AI and machine learning technologies, zeb helps organizations across industries - financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and more - embrace digital transformation and attain tangible business outcomes.

This recognition underscores zeb's ongoing success in helping clients navigate the complexities of traditional IT modernization while optimizing cloud strategies. With its expertise in AI-driven insights and process automation, zeb enables businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency and accelerate growth in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

You can even access zeb's services through the AWS Marketplace, further simplifying the integration of advanced cloud and AI technologies into everyday operations.

About zeb

zeb is a leading digital transformation strategy company and AWS Advanced Tier Partner that offers clients a holistic, product-centric approach to digital transformation by combining strategic planning with a proprietary AI-powered implementation methodology. With over 15 years of experience and a team of more than 1,500 technologists, we are committed to harnessing bleeding-edge technologies to provide our clients maximum ROI from their technology platforms.

Headquartered in Bear, Delaware with presence in Dallas, Toronto, and Chennai, we serve clients across the globe in various industries and possess the domain knowledge and expertise required to address the unique challenges of businesses. At zeb, we are passionate about driving innovation through an in-depth understanding of our clients, their businesses, and their challenges. We are dedicated to being an end-to-end partner in our clients' transformation journeys.

