ZEBEDEE and MoonPay Bring Credit Card Top Ups to Bitcoin Gaming in Over 100 Countries

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEBEDEE , the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, and MoonPay , the leading web3 infrastructure provider, today announced an expanded integration of MoonPay's services in the ZEBEDEE app, allowing gamers in over 100 countries to easily top up their Bitcoin balances with a debit or credit card from within the ZEBEDEE app, eliminating the need to leave the app and connect with an exchange.

This is the natural next step in the companies' partnership, which began earlier this year . While buying Bitcoin with a credit card was initially only available to US users, it is now available in all countries supported by ZEBEDEE. With over 3 billion gamers in the world, the market potential is clear and the two companies are poised to capitalize on it.

"We're very excited about bringing MoonPay's simple credit card top-up functionality to our global user base," said Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE. "Adding funds to your account with minimum effort is key to bringing the full potential of ZEBEDEE to gamers, especially since these users usually don't want to deal with exchanges. They just want an easy and frictionless experience that enriches what they're getting from their time playing games."

ZEBEDEE is a platform for game developers to integrate Bitcoin into their games and for gamers to earn that Bitcoin while playing. So far, the platform has been focused on letting gamers earn Bitcoin and spend it, but users outside the US did not have an easy way to top up their balance with a credit card. This means they had to either earn enough in games to shop with their ZEBEDEE balance, or deposit Bitcoin from a different source, like an exchange. Now, they can just press a few buttons inside the ZEBEDEE app.

"MoonPay's mission is to onboard the world to web3. Gamers are, by nature, curious and tech-friendly, a great combination to shape the future of the internet," said Halsey Huth, Head of Growth & Partnerships at MoonPay. "We're excited to expand our partnership with ZEBEDEE, make it easier for gamers to transact between web2 and web3 and, at the same time, get us one step closer to delivering on our mission."

This expanded coverage comes with perfect timing, as ZEBEDEE recently announced an integration with Bitrefill, to allow gamers to purchase gift cards for basically anything without ever leaving the ZEBEDEE app. This means gamers now get a full circular economy experience - earn Bitcoin in games, top up with your credit card, then shop thousands of gift cards anywhere in the world without ever leaving the ZEBEDEE app.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry. Its sophisticated tools enable developers to create real economies in video games for developers, players and communities. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global payments of any size for any game or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io .

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company. It provides end-to-end solutions for payments, enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting, and world class design to power web3 strategies and ideas for the world's most iconic brands. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, commercial brands, and applications. For more information, visit: https://www.moonpay.com/

