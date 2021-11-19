ZEBEDEE Partners with Viker to Bring Blockchain Gaming to the Masses

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEBEDEE, the leading fintech for Bitcoin gaming, and Viker, the studio behind popular trivia and casual mobile games, have partnered to make play to earn blockchain gaming a reality for everyday mobile users around the world. Now, anyone can instantly win and withdraw real Bitcoin rewards simply by playing popular games, with no technical setup or prior knowledge of crypto needed.

Viker has already launched three Bitcoin games leveraging ZEBEDEE's high-speed payments technology including Wheel of Trivia, Wheel of Crypto, and Balls King, available for Android and iOS devices. The studio plans to launch two more Bitcoin-powered games before the end of the year and continue its expansion into Bitcoin gaming with even more titles in 2022.

"Our goal is to bring blockchain gaming to the masses. If you've got a finger and a phone, you can play2earn with Viker games. ZEBEDEE is perfect for that, because it's a simple and intuitive entry path into the world of crypto," said Dan Beasley, co-founder of Viker. "We also love their focus on Bitcoin, since it's the most widely accepted and trustworthy cryptocurrency that everyone in the world can use."

Viker is already seeing the massive upside of integrating ZEBEDEE's Bitcoin tech, with increases in return on advertising spend (ROAS) by upwards of 40 percent in their games integrating ZEBEDEE-powered Bitcoin rewards. Its Bitcoin gaming titles have also shown improvement across all core retention metrics, including session length, play time, and churn rate.

"Blockchain gaming can be overwhelming for the average person to jump into," said Simon Cowell, CEO of ZEBEDEE. "We're bypassing the hard part for gamers and setting them up with everything they need to enter the world of Bitcoin by enjoying their favorite pastime—and we're making games more fun and exciting with rewards that have real value. At this part of our journey, Viker is the perfect partner, because they create accessible games that anyone can understand, love and now earn Bitcoin with. We've put in a lot of effort to make our tools simple to use and are excited to be working with a studio that understands this intuitive aspect is essential for bringing Bitcoin to the masses."

ZEBEDEE has seen rapid growth in demand for Bitcoin gaming this year, with sustained 30 percent month-over-month growth of both new users and transactions on their platform. Viker's ZEBEDEE-powered games have quickly gained popularity globally, especially in emerging economies including India, Brazil and the Philippines, where the ubiquity of smartphones and the opportunity to earn Bitcoin have clearly struck a chord. With the number of gamers worldwide approaching 3 billion, the future looks bright both for ZEBEDEE and Bitcoin's ascent as the native currency of gaming and the internet. And it's partnerships like the one with Viker that are turning this massive potential into reality.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading fintech focused on providing Bitcoin services for the gaming industry. Its sophisticated tools enable developers to create Bitcoin-powered games and communities for players, and erase the boundaries between real and virtual economies by powering game titles with the world's largest cryptocurrency. Learn more about Bitcoin Gaming and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at www.zebedee.io.

About Viker

Founded in 2019, Viker is an independent mobile games studio backed by Initial Capital. The studio has successfully grown a global audience and their games have been downloaded more than 50 million times. Viker is led by Ben Cusack & Dan Beasley, a highly experienced founding team with expertise across mobile games, technology, advertising and marketing. Viker's vision is to take blockchain gaming to the masses via their own IP and collaborating with some of the world's most recognised entertainment brands. To learn more about Viker, visit viker.co.uk.

