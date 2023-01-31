ZEBOX Partners With Blume Global and ConGlobal to Drive Sector-Wide Innovation

Global accelerator joins with industry heavyweights to unleash supply-chain and logistics innovation at scale

WASHINGTON , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEBOX, the international accelerator and innovation hub for the supply chain, logistics, and Industry 4.0 spaces, today announced new strategic partnerships with Blume Global, the multimodal supply-chain orchestration leader, and ConGlobal, the integrated intermodal services giant. The two industry leaders will work with ZEBOX America's growing roster of disruptive supply-chain and logistics startups to drive sustainable innovation at a global scale.

"ZEBOX is committed to supporting transformative innovation by brokering connections between the logistics industry's most experienced incumbents and brightest newcomers," said Charley Dehoney, Vice President of ZEBOX AMERICA. "With the addition of Blume Global and ConGlobal, we're bolstering our corporate partner portfolio with two of the most powerful supply chain businesses around, and providing our startups with access to unparalleled expertise and growth opportunities."

Launched in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, ZEBOX has helped over 100 startups raise tens of millions of dollars in venture funding, hire top talent, accelerate product development, and chart a path to growth. ZEBOX America's expanding portfolio of corporate partners — which includes BNSF Railway, Cargomatic, CEVA Logistics, EDRAY, Ingram Industries, project44, the Port of Virginia, and TRAC Intermodal — supports that mission while benefiting from exclusive early access to revolutionary new technologies and investment opportunities.

Joining these industry leaders today are two supply chain stalwarts:

Blume Global , a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management, and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume Global provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, enabling customers to navigate disruptions, react before minor issues become major problems, and remain agile during times of uncertainty. Blume Global is also an industry leader when it comes to sustainability, streamlining logistics to reduce emissions and remove $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain.

ITS ConGlobal (ConGlobal) , ConGlobal is North America's leading operator of intermodal, finished vehicle, and depot service terminals. With operations across the U.S., Mexico , and Costa Rica and over 50 years of industrial experience, ConGlobal serves as the industry's go-to terminal operations expert. ConGlobal's service and product offerings anchor on complementing specialized industrial equipment operations with advanced, technology-enabled systems and processes.

The addition of Blume Global and ConGlobal represents further progress in ZEBOX's bold U.S. expansion plan, fueled by a dynamic group of corporate partners that are already supporting the innovation success for ZEBOX America's portfolio of startups working to reimagine and revitalize the supply chain, logistics, mobility and Industry 4.0 sectors.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Blume Global and ConGlobal to our rapidly expanding network of ZEBOX partners and startups around the world," said Gwen Salley, CEO of ZEBOX. "The single largest problem facing established logistics players is how to leverage new technologies and processes at scale. By pairing these corporate leaders with exciting, early-stage startups fizzing with game-changing ideas, we're helping shape the future of supply chains in the U.S., and beyond."

"Blume Global and ZEBOX share a passion for innovation and establishing themselves as contributors in creating tomorrow's supply chain today," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Collaboration is a key driver of change, and through the power of strategic partnerships like these, as well as creating an environment that fosters innovation, the possibilities for breakthrough technologies are endless."

"We have a track record of partnering with start-up organizations to develop ready-now, transformative solutions. These partnerships are bringing technology for operators, by operators, to the market. ZEBOX enables us to work even more closely with global supply chain leaders and start-ups to accelerate this solution development & deployment, for the good of the transportation & logistics sector," Brant Ring, CEO ConGlobal.

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX propels innovation through its incubator and accelerator for early-stage startups from around the world. Founded in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions and now supported by 15 industry leaders, ZEBOX is especially focused on supply chain innovation in the transportation/logistics/mobility and Industry 4.0 realms. ZEBOX innovation hubs prioritize meaningful connections between entrepreneurs and established corporations, maximizing the potential of new technologies from AI to robotics in order to hasten digitalization, automation, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, ZEBOX launched its third hub in America in February 2021 under the leadership of Charley Dehoney, an established tech entrepreneur known for his transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expertise. To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/ .

