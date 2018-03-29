Zebpay Becomes the Most Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange in India; Captures the Market With More Than 3 Million Downloads

These numbers are especially noteworthy since the number of Indians estimated to be investing in financial markets is just 10 million out of its 1+ billion populace. Nearly half of that number - 5 million Indians - are estimated to be trading in cryptocurrencies. This translates to a market penetration of 60% for Zebpay with its 3 million downloads.

Established in 2015 by Mahin Gupta, Saurabh Agrawal and Sandeep Goenka, the company boasts of a loyal following of users who prefer it over multiple other cryptocurrency exchanges that have sprung up on the back of the cryptocurrency boom.

"Looking at the Indian milieu, people have started looking at cryptocurrencies not only as an investment option but as a technology that is about to change the future of money," says Mr. Mahin Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, Zebpay. "We initially started as a Bitcoin exchange but the constant demand from the public made us into a full-fledged cryptocurrency exchange introducing Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Ripple and Litecoin. The demand has been consistently increasing as well. Looking at this surge, we will be introducing many other coins soon on the platform."

The exchange is also delivering on its commitment to spread cryptocurrency awareness. It has launched a multitude of content for its users - from a weekly market analysis on its blog, to cryptocurrency video tutorials in regional languages to reach out to the masses.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Mumbai, Zebpay is India's biggest cryptocurrency exchange. Users can download the Zebpay app either on the Android Play Store or iPhone's App Store. Zebpay is also a member of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Committee of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

