Zebra Athletics, Invicta FC Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship and Equipment Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zebra Athletics, the world's leading outfitter of martial arts and MMA training facilities, announced today a new sponsorship and equipment agreement with Invicta FC, the world's largest all-women's mixed martial arts organization.

Zebra Athletics

"Invicta FC is a perfect fit for our partner program at Zebra Athletics," stated Zebra President, Kyle Fisher. "Zebra has always, and will always, be committed to growing women's combat sports, so being able to partner with one of MMA's leading organizations with the deepest roster of women on the planet allows us to double down on that commitment. Shannon Knapp is a pioneer in the sport and someone for whom I have a great deal of respect and admiration, so it's truly an honor to now consider her and her organization a part of the Zebra family."

The multi-year agreement between the two organizations formalizes Zebra Athletics as The Official Equipment Partner of Invicta FC. As such, Zebra has created a new, custom 28-foot octagonal cage for Invicta, replacing their hexagonal cages. Designed for easy setup and tear down, the new cage features Zebra's premium foam core flooring for fighter comfort and protection, as well as a new integrated catwalk that allows for greater flexibility with lighting and production, to continue to enhance the in-arena experience and broadcast production value. Additionally, Zebra will be outfitting the locker room warm-up areas at every Invicta event with 1.5-inch Zebra Mats, striking bags and other training gear.

"When evaluating partners, it's important that their culture and values align with Invicta's, and Zebra Athletics matches them to a 'T'," explained Invicta FC President, Shannon Knapp. "We've worked with the Zebra team on a number of projects over the years and have always appreciated not only the quality of their products but their support for and commitment to growing women's MMA. I'm excited to expand our partnership with Zebra further and for our athletes to begin competing on the best equipment in the industry."

Zebra cages and equipment debuted for the organization at Invicta FC 36 in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, August 9.

About Zebra Athletics

With more than 20 years outfitting gyms and studios, Zebra Athletics is the world's leading outfitter of training facilities. Zebra was the first flooring company to bring high-end MMA Mats, Martial Arts Mats and other flooring options to the Martial Arts disciplines. Zebra has since expanded its products to include those suited for the Tactical Combative, Yoga, and Ninja Obstacle Course training disciplines.

Zebra has sold over 750,000 mats worldwide and is the official mat provider of The American Taekwondo Association, The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation, The BJJ Tour, and is the official equipment partner of Invicta FC. Thousands of BJJ, Traditional Martial Arts, and MMA Championships have been won on Zebra Athletics' equipment. For all the latest Zebra news, follow on Twitter (@ZebraMats), Facebook (Facebook.com/zebramats) and Instagram (@ZebraMats).

About Invicta FC

Invicta Fighting Championships is a world championship, all-pro mixed martial arts (MMA) fight series dedicated to providing female athletes with a major platform to hone their skills on a consistent basis. Founded in 2012 by longtime MMA executive Shannon Knapp, Invicta is committed to pioneering the future growth of women's MMA by promoting the best possible match-ups between female competitors and identifying and developing future superstars of the sport. Follow Invicta on Twitter (@InvictaFights), Facebook (Facebook.com/InvictaFights) and Instagram (@InvictaFC) for all the latest information.

