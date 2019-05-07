Zebulon Café Proudly Presents Trombonist Phil Ranelin's 80th Birthday & Wide Hive Records Vinyl Record Release Party

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, May 26th at 8 p.m., former Freddie Hubbard Sideman and Tribe Records Co-founder Phil Ranelin kicks off his year-long international birthday tour at Zebulon Café located at 2478 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles CA 90039. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/phil-ranelin-tribe-renaissance-tickets-57663233283

Photo Credit: Mark Sheldon Photo Credit: Joe LaRusso

Join legendary trombonist/composer/arranger Phil Ranelin, in celebration of his 80th birthday and the release of a new limited edition 3 record individually numbered vinyl pressing. Live music by Phil Ranelin & Tribe Renaissance featuring Michael Alvidrez, Pablo Calogero, Don Littleton, Makela Session, Michael Session, Aaron Shaw & percussionist Najite Agindotan and Derf Reklaw. DJ sets by Carlos Nino & Mark Maxwell, followed by Black Nile & The Kabasa Drum & Dance Ensemble.

Phil Ranelin is loved & respected around the globe as a die-hard straight ahead trombonist in the tradition of JJ Johnson. Over the years, Ranelin has shared the bill with among others, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Pharoah Sanders, McCoy Tyner & Jimmy Smith. Ranelin's versatility is evident by his studio musician status. At Motown Records in the Early 1970's & His 1980's appearance on the Red Hot Chile Peppers very first record. In 1999, Phil was designated a rare & valuable cultural treasure and a cultural ambassador through the world by several legislative bodies including the Los Angeles City Council, the Los Angeles Mayors Office, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the California Senate. During the mid to late 1990's, Phil Ranelin along with jazz advocate Dalili Pierson, implemented a Los Angeles educational jazz appreciation series entitled "Who Is" featuring internationally known musicians with Los Angeles Ties including Dexter Gordon, Harold Land, Horace Tapscott, Melba Liston, Eric Dolphy, Charles Mingus, & Hampton Hawes. In 2016, Ranelin was inducted into the Indianapolis Jazz Hall of Fame and performed that same year at the Indy Jazz Festival in honor of Wes Montgomery. Ranelin's year-long 80th birthday tour takes him to Detroit's Cliff Bells & The Trinosophes Art Galler, July 12th - 14th. The tour then takes on an international flair with an August 1st 2019 appearance at the Jazz Café in London with other European dates pending.

Phil is extremely excited to perform at Zebulon Café with his 10 piece Tribe Renaissance Band.

