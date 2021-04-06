ZecOps Announces The Formation of Defense Advisory Board and Appoints Former Commander of Unit 8200 Ehud Schneourson as Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZecOps, the world's most powerful platform to discover and analyze mobile cyber attacks, announced the formation of its international Defense Advisory Board. Ehud Schneourson, (ret.) Brigadier General and commander of Israel's elite Unit 8200, was appointed as Chairman.

"It takes a submarine to discover other submarines, and ZecOps is the submarine we were all waiting for in the mobile security space," said Ehud Schneourson. "Attackers used to care only about Google and Apple, but ZecOps created an entire category of problems for attackers. I'm thrilled to partner with ZecOps in their mission to protect our most sensitive assets, our mobile devices."

"ZecOps is a true mobile EDR that is technically non-existent in the market today," Schneourson summarized.

ZecOps' success in the public and private sectors has been bolstered by the discovery of several advanced attacks. These include a "0-click" vulnerability on the default iOS Mail app, attacks on journalists in the Middle East, and others.

ZecOps estimates that there are hundreds of sophisticated organizations targeting mobile devices, many of whom sell their exploits on the black market. This claim is supported by ZecOps Mobile Threat Intelligence , which has shown a rapid increase in the number of mobile cyberattacks in the past year.

"The number of attacks that we have discovered on mobile devices is mind blowing. I can't wait to see what else we'll discover in the years to come," said Zuk Avraham, co-founder and CEO of ZecOps. "Mobile devices have become our 'single factor of authentication', and the most desirable target for attackers. Our Defense Advisory Board understands and appreciates the creativity needed to establish proper mobile cyberdefense. I'm thrilled to bring Ehud onboard, and am excited to partner with him and the world's defense leaders."

About ZecOps:

ZecOps develops the world's most powerful platform to discover and analyze mobile cyber attacks. Used by world-leading governments, enterprises, and individuals globally, ZecOps Mobile EDR provides a realistic and scalable approach to mobile threat hunting. ZecOps enables automated discovery of 0-day attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), delivering anti cyber-espionage capabilities within minutes. Headquartered in San Francisco, ZecOps was co-founded by Zuk Avraham, a security researcher and serial entrepreneur who previously founded Zimperium.

For more information: https://www.zecops.com

