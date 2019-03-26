ZED ELD Users Are Rescued by HOS247

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOS247 offers support for tens of thousands of ZED Connect users that will lose access to ZED ELD Trucker Logbook application. March 31st, 2019 is the last day the ZED ELD mobile app and electronic logging devices will be functional for recording and managing hours of service logs.

"We are known for taking care of neglected and abandoned ELD customers - last year our team rescued hundreds of carriers and owner-operators after electronic logbooks provider One20 Inc had ceased operations," said Dzmitry Kukharau, founder and CEO of HOS247. "We've already experienced a large influx of users after ZED Connect ended all technical support for electronic logging devices on January 31st, 2019. We expect even more customers to switch to our platform when ZED ELD mobile application will stop working at the end of this month."

HOS247 is now offering free FMCSA-approved logging hardware for ZED ELD customers with 4-month hours of service logbook subscription. HOS247 ELD Compliance Plan starts at just $17 per month and comes with multilingual support and a dedicated account manager. Optional GPS Fleet Tracking and IFTA miles reporting are available. Automated trucking dispatch features are coming soon. The offer applies to ZED ELD users only and expires on April 8th, 2019.

About HOS247: HOS247 is the FMCSA-certified ELD provider serving the United States, Mexico, and Canada. All-in-one trucking software platform includes electronic logging compliance features, driver-vehicle inspection reporting (DVIR), GPS tracking, fleet management, fleet maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, and IFTA miles reporting. In addition, HOS247 team is working on the AI-powered Trucking Dispatch system. The features will include broker-connected load matching, automated driver assignments capability, automated delivery confirmations, documentation management, and streamlined logistics communication center.

For more information on the special offer for ZED ELD customers, please visit https://hos247.com/resources/eld-mandate/zed-eld-shuts-down/

