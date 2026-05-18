Zedbud Seeks Teachers, Schools, and Districts to Pilot New Unified Learning and Communication Platform

Pilot program invites educator feedback as schools navigate rapid EdTech growth and seek to simplify fragmented systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zedbud is inviting teachers, schools, and districts nationwide to participate in its 2026–2027 pilot program for its new platform designed to unify classroom learning and school communication in one place.

Across K–12 education, communication and learning are often spread across disconnected systems—email threads, messaging apps, portals, classroom tools, paper handouts, and learning platforms that were never designed to work together.

The result isn't just tool overload. It's fragmented visibility into the student experience. Families struggle to follow learning across systems, educators duplicate communication in multiple places, and district leaders lack a clear, searchable view of how communication and learning connect over time.

As schools continue adopting new digital tools, districts are discovering that adding more platforms does not automatically improve communication or engagement. In many cases, it increases fragmentation, creates duplicate workflows, and makes it harder for families and educators to stay connected around learning. Successful adoption depends less on the technology itself and more on how well it aligns with real classroom needs and workflows. As a result, districts are placing greater emphasis on evaluating which solutions truly improve teaching and learning, making direct educator feedback a critical part of the process.

Zedbud was built to solve this problem by bringing communication, collaboration, and learning into a single, integrated platform. Instead of separating communication from instruction, Zedbud connects conversations directly to the learning experience itself—allowing students, educators, and families to engage around assignments, feedback, resources, and classroom activities in context, not across disconnected systems.

Unlike standalone messaging tools or disconnected classroom apps, Zedbud is designed to give districts long-term visibility and continuity while still supporting authentic classroom-level engagement. Rather than requiring schools to manage separate systems for instruction, messaging, updates, and collaboration, Zedbud is designed to create a single connected experience for the entire school community.

The pilot program offers educators early access to the platform, along with onboarding support and a structured framework to evaluate its impact on communication, family engagement, and classroom collaboration.

"Educators are managing too many systems that were never designed to work together," said Naveen Gupta, Founder of Zedbud. "This pilot is an opportunity for teachers and districts to help shape a better approach—one where communication and learning happen in the same place."

Through the pilot, participants will be able to explore how integrated, context-based communication can improve visibility, streamline workflows, and strengthen engagement across students, families, and staff.

Pilot participants will receive:

Early access to the Zedbud platform

Guided onboarding and implementation support

Opportunities to provide direct product feedback

Tools to assess impact on communication and engagement

A pathway to inform future adoption decisions

The program is open to individual educators, schools, and district leaders interested in reducing tool fragmentation and improving how their communities connect around learning.

Zedbud's platform includes features such as real-time translation in more than 50 languages, device-agnostic access, and integration with tools like Google Classroom and Google Drive, all within a secure, FERPA-compliant environment.

Educators and administrators interested in joining the pilot program can learn more and apply at:

https://www.zedbud.com/pilot-program

About Zedbud

Zedbud is a unified learning and communication platform built for pre-K–12 education. From pre-K to graduation day, it connects students, educators, families, and administrators in a single, secure environment—eliminating fragmented systems and enabling more effective, inclusive, and engaging learning experiences.

By integrating communication directly into the learning process, Zedbud helps schools improve alignment, increase collaboration, and support better student outcomes. For more information, please go to https://www.zedbud.com

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Charlotte Andrist

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SOURCE Zedbud