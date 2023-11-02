ZEDEDA has been Positioned as the Leader in the 2023 SPARK Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) Platform.

With its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, ZEDEDA has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it named ZEDEDA the 2023 technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) Platform.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Ignatius Daniel T, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Edge management and orchestration is a niche market defined by specific use cases pertaining to edge solutions. ZEDEDA, through its robust platform, provides a sophisticated, flexible, and secure edge management and orchestration solution that delivers applications at the edge. ZEDEDA's platform architecture comprises the EVE-OS, a bare metal virtualization engine, and ZEDEDA Cloud, a SaaS-based controller. These components come together to offer a complete edge infrastructure that can deploy and manage thousands of nodes with extended zero-trust security capabilities. The company has received strong ratings for its technology excellence & customer impact and has been positioned as a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for the EMO Platform market ."

"We are delighted to be recognized as the Leader in this SPARK Matrix competitive analysis," said Raghu Vatte, Field CTO and VP of Product Management, ZEDEDA. "Our customers depend on us to deliver the secure and flexible infrastructure their critical edge computing projects require, and this validation further showcases our commitment to building innovative, industry-leading solutions that solve real-world problems."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines edge management and orchestration (EMO) as "the comprehensive process of efficiently administering, automating, and coordinating the deployment, operation, and synchronization of edge computing solutions, especially within the IoT landscape. The EMO platform integrates existing functions and modules into innovative edge computing solutions while harmonizing service function components with remote backend services and locally available edge/IoT devices to enable localized data processing. The edge orchestration framework encompasses various critical facets, such as discovery, provisioning, configuration, monitoring, security, performance optimization, lifecycle management, and service coordination. The EMO processes facilitate seamless execution of edge applications across diverse domains and locations, facilitating dynamic management, optimization, and delivery of edge computing services while emphasizing resource, service, application, and network management. It also supports integration with cloud computing and related technologies for transformative digital experiences at the enterprise edge."

The market for edge management and orchestration platforms is dynamic, with numerous vendors offering solutions tailored to specific industry needs and application segments. These platforms cater to various domains, such as manufacturing, telecommunications, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles, reflecting their adaptability and versatility. Vendors are investing in strategic acquisitions, in-house developments, and collaborative ecosystems to provide comprehensive solutions while meeting the evolving requirements of the industrial landscape.

Additional Resources:

For more information about ZEDEDA, visit https://zededa.com/ .

Complimentary Download – Edge Management and Orchestration (EMO) Platform: https://zededa.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/EMO-Spark-Matrix-Oct2023.pdf

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control.

ZEDEDA's edge orchestration service includes an open-source edge operating system from the Linux Foundation and a cloud-based management console. Customers can use cloud APIs to manage diverse and large fleets of edge compute and deploy any combination of legacy and cloud-native AI edge applications, as well as supporting services.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace, enabling customers to bring their own applications and services.

ZEDEDA has won numerous industry awards, including the 2022 IoT Evolution Product of the Year, the 2022 Security Excellence Award, the 2023 Industrial IoT Product of the Year, and the 2023 IoT Evolution Product of the Year. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

Media Contact

Treble

Matt Grant

[email protected]

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/zededa-has-been-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2023-spark-edge-management-and-orchestration-emo-platform-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-402

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions