ZEDEDA Moves to Simplify Digital Transformation Powered by Edge Data, Hires Jason Shepherd as VP of Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEDEDA , the leader in edge virtualization, today announced the appointment of Jason Shepherd as Vice President of Ecosystem. ZEDEDA is dedicated to making it easier for enterprises to deploy and manage IoT and edge devices; in his new role, Jason will work to build an industry ecosystem of integrated solutions that further increase business ROI for these deployments. In addition to building out ZEDEDA's solution ecosystem, Jason will also shape open source industry standards through ZEDEDA's involvement with LF Edge as a founding member.

"We believe that edge computing is a key part of digital transformation for businesses, which is why we're focused on making it simpler and more secure for companies to orchestrate their edge and IoT deployments," said Said Ouissal, CEO and co-founder of ZEDEDA. "But, we also know that enterprises need a full solution ecosystem, including hardware, applications and services, to get maximum value out of their efforts at the edge. That's why we're thrilled to have Jason join us to lead this ecosystem-building effort. He's an expert in creating common industry foundations and is uniquely equipped to spearhead this work."

Jason joins ZEDEDA with more than two decades of experience driving technology strategy and standards, most recently for the IoT and edge computing markets. Most notably, he helped to build Dell's award-winning IoT partner ecosystem and to establish the open source EdgeX Foundry project to usher in interoperability in IoT edge computing. He has also served as a member of the LF Edge governing board under The Linux Foundation.

"Edge computing is at the tipping point, becoming an essential component of enterprise and industrial IT, and ZEDEDA is helping to lead that charge with its product development and community involvement," said Shepherd. "Now is the time to invest in an ecosystem to empower businesses and developers to take full advantage of the many benefits of edge computing."

ZEDEDA , a leader in edge virtualization, delivers visibility, control and security for the enterprise and industrial IoT edge with the freedom of deploying any application on any gateway and connecting to any cloud/on-premises system. Organizations can easily reduce costs by up to 90% and eliminate the complexity of today's disparate and non-integrated IoT solutions while managing their connected operations at scale through a single pane of glass. ZEDEDA is a venture-backed Silicon Valley company, headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Bangalore and Pune, India.

