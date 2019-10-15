ZEDEDA Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing by Gartner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEDEDA, the leader in edge virtualization, today announced it has been named as a 2019 Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Edge Computing report by Gartner, Inc. Cool Vendors are considered to be interesting, new and innovative. According to the report, "Edge computing is a rapidly growing trend, but several challenges require invention. I&O leaders seeking to build edge computing solutions will need to solve the problems of locations, diversity, data and protection of the edge."

According to Gartner, "Solutions that attack edge management and scale, edge security, data management at the edge, and diversity of edge requirements will be critical to accelerating edge computing success, and will have the opportunity to become important players in the various edge computing markets that are emerging."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Edge Computing, an industry that we see is becoming increasingly important for enterprises," said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. "We believe our approach to edge virtualization is highly-tailored, designed for the unique security, scale and interoperability needs of edge IoT. And through our commitment to open source, we're working to create a vibrant ecosystem and community of edge application developers that will unlock further innovation."

We feel this recognition comes at a time of continued momentum for the company, as ZEDEDA also recently welcomed industry veteran Steve Mullaney to its board of directors. Mullaney, who currently serves as President and CEO of Aviatrix, has years of experience in networking and virtualization, including previous executive roles at Nicira and VMware. Mullaney has been involved with the company as an early angel investor and advisor; as a board member, he will be instrumental in supporting ZEDEDA's strategy as the company continues to define the market for virtualization of edge computing.

Other recent news from ZEDEDA includes a move to a new headquarters in downtown San Jose, California, and the expansion of its presence in India with new offices in Bangalore and Pune. These changes will allow the company to accommodate its exploding demand from large global customers for edge virtualization.

The leader in edge virtualization, ZEDEDA counts numerous large businesses as customers, including a Fortune 50 technology company, a Global Fortune 500 electronics company, a Fortune 500 science and technology innovator, and top international energy brands. Earlier this year, ZEDEDA donated its Project EVE (Edge Virtualization Engine) to LF Edge as an open-source standard for edge computing. Since then, the project has seen several high-profile contributions, including from General Electric, Intel and OSIsoft.

For more information, visit www.zededa.com .

