ZEDEDA Releases Solution to Simplify Implementation for Enterprise IoT Projects for Microsoft Azure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEDEDA ™ , a leader in edge virtualization, today announced details of a solution that integrates Microsoft Azure. As part of the Microsoft for Startups program, ZEDEDA's SaaS solution is now available to Azure customers via the Azure Marketplace . The ZEDEDA Edge Quick Connect ™ solution for Azure™ IoT enables customers to easily provision, manage and secure their IoT deployments through virtualization. For more information, watch this episode of Microsoft's Internet of Things Show.

Benefits of ZEDEDA's Edge Quick Connect tool include zero-touch provisioning, one-click Azure IoT Edge enablement, Azure IoT Hub connectivity, full visibility into and control of all deployments, and security measures specifically designed for the edge. Additionally, the software's open architecture makes it easy to adapt deployments over time to fit changing business needs, including reconfiguring software and adding new hardware. With ZEDEDA, enterprises can quickly and easily get their Azure IoT solution up and running, and can then reliably manage their deployments throughout the project's lifetime.

To support this and other partnerships, ZEDEDA recently hired Vinai Sirkay as Vice President of Business Development. Sirkay joins the company from his most recent role as Vice President, Packet Core, at Nokia. He brings years of business development experience in the networking industry to his new position.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the all-star team at ZEDEDA to help lead new partnerships and explore additional opportunities in the ecosystem," said Sirkay. "I fully believe that virtualization technology will be essential to realizing the true potential of IoT and Industry 4.0, and I look forward to driving the company's efforts in standardization of and access to this technology."

As part of the Microsoft for Startups program, ZEDEDA participates in joint marketing and demand generation with Microsoft.

"One of our goals with the Microsoft for Startups program is to help our technology partners, such as ZEDEDA, accelerate growth by connecting them with the right customers," said Jeana Jorgensen, General Manager, Cloud and AI at Microsoft. "We introduce them to Fortune 500 customers in need of their services through our incentivized Microsoft sellers and channel partners. This is how we use our customer relationships to drive joint success on a worldwide scale."

For more information, visit www.zededa.com .

About:

ZEDEDA, a leader in edge virtualization, delivers visibility, control and security for the enterprise and industrial IoT edge with the freedom of deploying any application on any gateway and connecting to any cloud/on-premises system. Organizations can easily reduce costs by up to 90% and eliminate the complexity of today's disparate and non-integrated IoT solutions while managing their connected operations at scale through a single pane of glass. ZEDEDA is a venture-backed Silicon Valley company, headquartered in San Jose, CA, with offices in Bangalore and Pune, India. For more information, contact info@zededa.com .

Contact:

Hannah Sills

zededa@bulleitgroup.com

SOURCE ZEDEDA

Related Links

http://zededa.com

