Zedra Appoints New London Director to Lead Corporate Services and LATAM Development

LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zedra, the agile global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services, has announced the appointment of Soledad Garcia as a director of their London operations. With nearly 15 years of experience in the industry, Soledad has worked previously in Singapore, Spain and across the onshore and offshore UK sectors where she has a proven ability to build networks , generate and maintain client business.

Previously a director of operations and development with an international player in the financial services industry and prior to that, holding senior managerial positions with Amicorp Group in both the Far East and Europe, Soledad brings a wealth of relevant international experience to the new challenge of raising Zedra 's profile in corporate services.

Commenting on her appointment, Soledad said, "Zedra has shown an ability to grow rapidly in new markets, bringing with it a fresh and new approach to the challenges of managing international clients business and wealth. In particular, I am looking forward to adding my experience to the wider Zedra team and strengthening our corporate services offering in the UK as well as adding to our LATAM development out of London."

Ivo Hemelraad, Group Director, adds, "Soledad is a key addition to our team as we seek to grow our presence and services range in the UK and further expand into the fast growing South American wealth sector. We believe our focus on active wealth will play well in this dynamic market, as families and business owners seek to actively deploy funds into new wealth preservation and growth strategies, whether that is investing it in their own businesses or properties or other asset classes."

Zedra recently announced that Corsair Capital LLC, one of the longest-standing private equity firms focused on the financial services industry, has made a majority investment in ZEDRA.

Photos – click here

https://www.dropbox.com/s/vq6rd3c6rri71sx/Soledad%20Garcia%20director%20Zedra%20Group.jpg?dl=0

For further information, please visit www.zedra.com

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has 15 global office in 13 jurisdictions including, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Miami, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malta, Netherlands, Singapore, Luxembourg, the UK and Switzerland.

ZEDRA's 500 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

www.zedra.com

SOURCE Zedra Group