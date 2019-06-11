Zee Entertainment Brings New Media Category to Fortune 500

"What we have today is a flat media world. Whether it's watching Netflix or YouTube, it's just two-dimensional video and audio," said Amit Goenka, CEO for International Business at Essel Group. "Imagine devices that not only capture visual and audio, but also the smell of flowers in a field, the feeling of wind, the taste of just-picked strawberries. And then play it back to consumers. That's 5S technology, and it's the future of media."

Zee, a global media and entertainment powerhouse, anticipates opening centers in San Francisco and the United Kingdom this year, following the recent launch of a center in Hyderabad, India. The company plans to establish centers across the year in cities with strong technology sectors.

The first phase of Zee Entertainment's 5S technology rollout is geared towards industry partners, including content creators, brands, media companies, telecommunications companies, hardware manufacturers and even educational institutions. The goal: working closely with industry partners to explore and harness the platform's myriad tools and possibilities for the sake of powerful results.

Eventually, Zee Entertainment envisions widespread adoption of the 5S platform in most industries. But it won't be just large companies that utilize 5S; consumers, too, will explore 5s tools just as they do today with photography, video, audio and web development. For both consumers and industry, 5S will utterly transform and enrich media experiences.

Among other things, the technology, which honors Vedic culture's reverence for the power of the senses, will offer immersive entertainment, gaming, e-commerce and educational experiences.

The concept of "platform" is essential for understanding 5S. It's not just hardware, software or both simultaneously. It's more a broad suite of tools and technologies that people use for relatively simple tasks as well as enormously complex challenges.

Eventually, as companies and entrepreneurs unearth fresh 5S uses and applications, it will merge with the lifestyles and desires of everyday consumers. Zee believes its evolution will follow a path similar to the Internet: developed by engineers and scientists, embraced at first by large organizations, and eventually used by everybody.

"We want to bring value to brands and advertisers," said Chamli Tennakoon, CEO of Z5X and Head of Innovation. "Whether you are shopping within a store, or studying at home, you can smell, touch, feel what's going on. This will take media to the next level."

About ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.

With its new brand ideology and purpose - "Extraordinary Together", ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.

ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEEL has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has a presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events. www.zeeentertainment.com

