Zee Entertainment Opens First Experience Center in US

"We invested more than two years developing 5S, and are eager to begin showcasing it with industry partners," said Amit Goenka, CEO for International Business at Essel Group, which is Zee's parent company. "Our platform delivers entirely new ways of creating and engaging with media. These historic first collaborations mark the beginning of a fresh world of media, one that will quickly disrupt traditional two-dimensional, two-senses media."

Among other things, 5S encompasses VR, AR, spatial audio, interactive hologram, smell technology, touch interactivity through haptics and tactile feedback, and taste through technologies like food printing and ordering.

The platform's full range of capabilities are available at the Center, where potential partners are invited to explore the myriad ways in which 5S can transform the media components of their businesses.

During the launch, opportunities for hands-on 5S experimentation among potential media and technology partners is by invitation only. This early phase will revolve around exploring the horizons of 5S, and harnessing its power for all manner of media.

But Zee Entertainment, a global media and entertainment powerhouse, anticipates offering 5S to all interested companies, as well as consumers, after the rollout.

"Consumers' viewpoint is key. To ensure that consumer experiences remain in the forefront, we developed what we call a `third axis,' where users engage with our next-gen immersive content in such a way that it feels like the real world," said Chamli Tennakoon, CEO of Z5X and Head of Innovation. "This third axis is part of the San Francisco Center, and it also will play a role in our next Experience Center, set to open soon in Japan. We are eager for everyone to experience 5-sense content."

Zee views 5S as a revolutionary technology similar to the Internet. In the beginning, the Internet was a tool for engineers and scientists. But explorations among first users led to the flowering of the Internet as we know it today — a technology that changed the world.

In addition, Zee anticipates the timeline for 5S development to move swiftly. Instead of unfolding over the course of decades, as it was for the Internet, the power of 5S will begin to ripen within just a year.

Zee's development of 5S is borne out of a reverence for Vedic culture, where all five human senses are celebrated and honored. Media today, which largely uses just two senses, falls far short of its possibilities. But 5S will finally empower media to reach its potential.

About ZEE

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.

With its new brand ideology and purpose - "Extraordinary Together", ZEEL aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.

ZEEL is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEEL has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEEL has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has a presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events. www.zeeentertainment.com

