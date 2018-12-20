ZEE Entertainment Set to Launch New Media Category

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) today is thrilled to announce a key step towards the launch of the world's first fully immersive media experience, a platform empowering users to engage all five of their senses — touch, smell, taste, sound and sight — through technology.

"This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey, one that will change utterly how people interact with media," said Amit Goenka, CEO, Z5 Global. "This platform isn't just an extension of existing media categories, such as Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR). Instead, it marks an entirely new kind of media." In fact, ZEE's groundbreaking innovations leverage myriad technologies, including AR, VR, 3D Audio, Digital Scent, Holograms and touch.

ZEE, a global media and entertainment powerhouse, recently secured a United States Patent for the platform, which the company developed in ZEE Media Lab, its Silicon Valley facility.

The technology, which honors Vedic culture's reverence for the power of the senses, will offer immersive entertainment, gaming, e-commerce and education experiences, and introduce manifold new ways to leverage powerful technology on behalf of users — from consumers to brands to educators, scientists, designers and government officials.

The platform includes:

Immersive Entertainment: Bringing everything from the beach to the fight scene into the living room.

Immersive Education: Liberating education from words, photographs and videos and making it tactile. Instead of just reading about an internal combustion engine, students instead can essentially enter one, quickly giving them previously unheard-of insights into how it works. ZEE's Immersive Education platform will revolutionize how people learn, which will be extremely valuable not just for students but for tomorrow's companies worldwide.

Gaming: It's much more than 3D. The heat from a nearby explosion? The smell of a battlefield or strange planet? Gamers for the first time will truly experience their favorite virtual worlds.

Entertainment Commerce: Love the lead actress's lipstick? You can buy it through the platform, but it gets better. You also can smell her perfume, and order a bottle of that, too. For those who own 3D printers, the platform even lets you print products that you like while engaging with media.

Home Environment Control: Such rich media immersion is most powerful when the rest of the surroundings — the lights, heat, air conditioning, security system and audio assets — support comfort. The platform gives users the power to control a wide range of home-related factors.

In the near-term, ZEE will be working with partners to develop experience centers in states across the country, beginning in California. Experience center visitors will savor potent immersive media experiences, demonstrating to them for the first time the power and possibilities of next-generation media.

Even as ZEE secured such an important patent, the company is submitting multiple patent applications for other immersive-experience technologies.

"Achieving this vital patent marks a leap in our march towards evolving from a media and entertainment powerhouse to a formidable, disruptive technology company," said ZEE's Chairman, Subhash Chandra. "Media is changing rapidly, but the transformations tend to involve just steps rather than leaps. By researching and developing technology that brings together so much wide-ranging innovation in one package, we are racing towards our goal of complete media immersion."

Added ZEE Chief Digital Officer Chamli Tennakoon: "ZEE Media Lab revolves around crafting positive impacts on consumer experiences and human-centered design. We believe technology can change the world for the better, giving people more powerful avenues for education, business, pleasure and even enlightenment. And now, we are poised to begin delivering technologies that we believe will make the world a better place."

About the Patent:

U.S. Patent No. 10,101,804

Date of patent: 16 October, 2018

Link to the patent: https://tinyurl.com/ybsvlvan

About ZEE

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a worldwide media brand offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in over 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEE is among the largest global content companies across genres, languages, and platforms.



With its new brand ideology and purpose - "Extraordinary Together", ZEE aspires to provide a unified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary and become extraordinary.



ZEE is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas. ZEE has more than 260,000 hours of television content and houses the world's largest Hindi film library with rights to more than 4,800 movie titles across various languages. ZEE has also produced several movies for theatrical release and is the fastest growing music label in India. It has a presence in the digital space with ZEE5 and has also ventured into live events. www.zeeentertainment.com

