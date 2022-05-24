ZEE Signs Global Media Rights' Contract with UAE's T20 League

- Emirates Cricket Board's sanctioned exclusive and flagship professional T20 Cricket League includes six teams competing in 34 matches across venues in UAE

DUBAI, UAE and NEW DELHI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE's T20 League today announced the signing of a long-term global media rights' contract with global media and entertainment powerhouse ZEE. The League will air exclusively on ZEE's linear channels and its OTT platform ZEE5, in India and across the world.

UAE's T20 League is a professional cricket tournament comprising 6 teams competing in a 34-match competition, including - Reliance Industries Limited, Adani Sportsline, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lancer Capital, GMR Group and Capri Global.

ZEE's strong global presence across 190+ countries will help build the reach and resonance for the League with viewers and partners. With immense synergies between its businesses and a holistic approach for advertisers and distribution partners, ZEE will engage fans through a multi-platform strategy taking the league to more than 100 million households.

UAE's T20 League matches will air across ZEE's 10 linear channels in the HSM (Hindi Speaking Markets), South and East regions in English, Hindi, and Tamil languages. The League will also be simultaneously streamed Live on ZEE5, and on radio globally.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman UAE's T20 League said; "Nothing can be more satisfying than to have a credible broadcast partner like ZEE associated with the League. I am thankful to both Punit Goenka, MD & CEO and Rahul Johri, President - Business South Asia at ZEE for having faith in this League and to grow into a commercially successful enterprise. It is further a matter of delight that ZEE has decided to re-enter sports broadcast with UAE's T20 League being the first media rights acquisition. We are very confident that ZEE has the strength of viewership to take our League to unmatched levels."

Rahul Johri, President – Business, South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, "At ZEE, we are delighted to be the official global media rights holder of UAE's T20 League. We believe that the League, which is already attracting globally, the biggest cricket stars and team franchisees, will provide fantastic cricket and entertainment to viewers across the world. ZEE is committed to use the strength of its platforms to take UAE's T20 League to audiences in India and across the globe."

Media Contact

SOURCE ZEE