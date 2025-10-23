Zeego.ai Launches Innovative Digital Platform for Homebuying at 0.75% Flat Fee

Responding to a recent 50% increase in buyers not using traditional agents, Zeego.ai offers California buyers a transparent, AI-powered platform for a flat 0.75% fee.

TIBURON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeego.ai, a new Tiburon-based company, has launched an AI-powered platform designed to make homebuying easier and more affordable for tech-savvy millennials and self-sufficient buyers in California.

The platform, developed in response to the recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) lawsuit settlement, offers a low-cost, transparent alternative to the traditional real estate model, addressing a growing segment of the market that feels underserved by the "one-size-ﬁts-all" approach of traditional agents.

The traditional real estate model, which often charges a 2.5-3% agent fee, is becoming less relevant for a signiﬁcant portion of homebuyers who are already doing much of the upfront work themselves, such as searching for homes online and researching neighborhoods.

According to a 2025 Zillow survey, 15% of homebuyers are no longer using a traditional agent, a 50% increase from 2024, and this number is expected to continue to grow. Zeego.ai aims to serve this growing segment of the market without trying to replace traditional agents who continue to provide valuable full-service support for the majority of buyers. Zeego.ai's Founder, J. Dean Modir, states, "we're supporting a growing number of homebuyers bypassing traditional agents by combining innovative technology with agent assistance when it's most valued and needed."

Zeego.ai's platform focuses on the post-search phase of the homebuying process jumping in once the buyer has found their dream home, assisting with critical tasks like booking showings, reviewing disclosures, submitting offers, and managing the closing process. The service combines AI capabilities with end-to-end transaction support, all with the guidance of a licensed agent, at a ﬂat fee of 0.75% of the home price—a substantial reduction from the typical commission. This unique selling proposition addresses the pain points of high costs and lack of transparency and control that many self-sufficient buyers experience.

The company was founded by a real estate lawyer and broker who observed an "unmet need" for homebuyers who require more support for the offer and closing than property search. Zeego.ai also provides a clear, guided experience with AI-driven Market Intelligence, including local market reports, neighborhood analysis, and price trends.

