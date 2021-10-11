ZEEKER Reveals World's First Rugged Phone Equipped with 108MP Camera Sensor

For users who try to catch stunning views of high mountains or the underwater world, to share the thrilling seconds in their outdoor adventures, or to freeze a moment of excitement amid intense sports, ZEEKER P10 is a perfect choice. Packed with a wide spectrum of advanced image-processing technologies in a compact yet extremely durable design, ZEEKER P10 delivers an unparalleled photographic experience for outdoor activities with a powerful camera system capable of producing crystal-clear and high-contrast images in low-light settings.

The industry-leading imaging performance on a rugged phone pioneered by ZEEKER P10 is a result of perfect integration between state-of-the-art hardware and software. Its quad rear camera delivers a pro-level camera experience for outdoor enthusiasts and field workers with a 108 MP camera, 8MP 120-degree FOV ultra-wide camera, 8MP night vision camera and 2MP depth camera, combined with infrared (IR) LEDs and an LED Flash for night-time shooting. Supercharged by 9-in-1 pixel binning, Smart-IOS technology and ZEEKER's Night Shooting algorithm, the 108MP camera sensor enables the users to take low-noise, bright and vivid night photos with Ultra Night Mode and IR Night Vision.

ZEEKER's engineers have also brought video stabilization on a rugged phone to a whole new level without using a motorized gimbal. With Super Steady Mode, this breakthrough innovation in image stabilization technology automatically corrects the shaky footage and make incredibly smooth and stable shots never seen on other rugged phones.

Built from the ground up to handle some of the world's toughest jobs in the most extreme conditions, ZEEKER P10 has undergone rigorous testing in every detail to ensure all-around protection and achieved the US military standard MIL-STD-810G. Its industry-leading shock absorption is able to withstand drops of up to 1.8 meters, coupled with IP68 & IP69K water-resistant and dustproof ratings, providing peace of mind when taking photographs underwater and immersing yourself in outdoor exploration.

Featuring an FHD+ Dot Display protected by CORNING® Gorilla® Glass, the visual experience of the 6.49-inch ZEEKER P10 is as just impressive as its durability. Equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a massive 6000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, ZEEKER P10 is a powerhouse for both productivity and entertainment that can keep with today's digital business and offer uninterrupted gaming experience. In addition, it is compatible with most network providers around the world, ensuring users can stay connected unbounded by location and time.

ZEEKER P10 will be available globally on October 20 on AliExpress and is expected to come to Europe in the following months. Visit ZEEKER's official website to participate in a gift-giveaway to win a chance of getting a free ZEEKER P10.

