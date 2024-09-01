ZEEKR Announces August 2024 Delivery Update

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("ZEEKR" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), a fast-growing intelligent battery electric vehicle ("BEV") technology company, today announced its delivery results for August 2024.

ZEEKR delivered 18,015 vehicles in August 2024, marking a 46% year-over-year increase. Year-to-date, ZEEKR has delivered 121,540 vehicles in 2024, representing 81% growth compared to the same period last year. By the end of August 2024, ZEEKR's cumulative deliveries had reached 318,173.

On August 30, ZEEKR officially launched its mid-to-large SUV, the ZEEKR 7X, revealing additional interior design details. The ZEEKR 7X boasts an exceptionally spacious and comfortable cabin, offering best-in-class front-row headroom and second-row legroom among midsize SUVs. Deliveries for the Chinese market are scheduled to commence by the end of September, with global deliveries expected to follow within the next year.

