ZEEKR Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("ZEEKR" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), a fast-growing intelligent battery electric vehicle ("BEV") technology company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Total vehicle deliveries were 54,811 units for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 100% year-over-year increase.

Deliveries

2024 Q2

2024 Q1

2023 Q4

2023 Q3



54,811

33,059

39,657

36,395

















Deliveries

2023 Q2

2023 Q1

2022 Q4

2022 Q3



27,399

15,234

32,467

20,464

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Vehicle sales were RMB13,438.2 million ( US$1,849.2 million ) [1] for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 59.0% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 64.4% from the first quarter of 2024.

were ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 59.0% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 64.4% from the first quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin [2] was 14.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 13.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 14.0% for the first quarter of 2024.

was 14.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 13.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 14.0% for the first quarter of 2024. Total revenues were RMB20,040.1 million ( US$2,757.6 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 58.4% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.0% from the first quarter of 2024.

were ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 58.4% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.0% from the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB3,449.8 million ( US$474.7 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 122.5% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 98.3% from the first quarter of 2024.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 122.5% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 98.3% from the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 12.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 11.8% for the first quarter of 2024.

was 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 12.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 11.8% for the first quarter of 2024. Loss from operations was RMB1,721.0 million ( US$236.8 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 25.5% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 17.5% from the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) [3] was RMB777.1 million ( US$106.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 41.7% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 62.7% from the first quarter of 2024.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 25.5% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 17.5% from the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 41.7% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 62.7% from the first quarter of 2024. Net loss was RMB1,808.8 million ( US$248.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 28.7% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10.5% from the first quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB864.9 million ( US$119.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 36.8% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 57.2% from the first quarter of 2024.

[1] All conversions from Renminbi("RMB") to U.S. dollars ("US$") are made at an exchange rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 28, 2024. [2] Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of revenues derived from vehicle sales only. [3] The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB millions, except for percentages)



2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2023 Q2 % Change i







YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 13,438.2 8,174.1 8,450.2 59.0 % 64.4 % Vehicle margin 14.2 % 14.0 % 13.6 % 0.6pts 0.2pts











Total revenues 20,040.1 14,736.8 12,649.7 58.4 % 36.0 % Gross profit 3,449.8 1,739.4 1,550.3 122.5 % 98.3 % Gross margin 17.2 % 11.8 % 12.3 % 4.9pts 5.4pts











Loss from operations (1,721.0) (2,086.9) (1,371.0) 25.5 % (17.5) % Non-GAAP loss from operations (777.1) (2,084.2) (1,333.5) (41.7) % (62.7) %











Net loss (1,808.8) (2,022.1) (1,405.2) 28.7 % (10.5) % Non-GAAP net loss (864.9) (2,019.4) (1,367.7) (36.8) % (57.2) %











i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In July 2024, the Company delivered 15,655 vehicles, representing an increase of 30% from July 2023.

New Model Launches

On August 13, 2024, ZEEKR launched its updated ZEEKR 001 and upscale sedan models, both featuring the latest proprietary ADAS and AI OS technologies. The updated upscale sedan model, now equipped with enhanced batteries, can charge from 10% to 80% in just 10 to 11 minutes using ZEEKR's ultra-charging piles.

On July 19, 2024, ZEEKR officially introduced its luxury flagship MPV, the all-new ZEEKR 009, with deliveries starting on July 22, 2024. Boasting an 800V battery electric platform and a Qilin 5C battery, the all-new ZEEKR 009 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. It delivers a CLTC range of 702km with its 108kWh battery and a maximum CLTC range of 900km with the optional 140kWh battery.

In July, ZEEKR unveiled its mid-large SUV, the ZEEKR 7X, revealing further insights into its original "Hidden Energy" design. The ZEEKR 7X, with a wheelbase of 2,925mm, a length of 4,825mm, and a width of 1,930mm, exemplifies ZEEKR's commitment to product excellence.

CEO and CFO Comments

"In the second quarter of 2024, we substantially improved our financial and operational performance, despite facing numerous challenges and economic headwinds. We delivered 54,811 vehicles, marking remarkable 100% year-over-year growth and a 66% increase quarter-over-quarter," Mr. Andy An, ZEEKR's chief executive officer commented. "In addition to accelerating deliveries, we successfully launched several new models during the second quarter. The innovative technologies and distinctive design elements embedded in these vehicles have set new industry benchmarks and quickly garnered exceptional market responses. Furthermore, our accelerated global expansion and effective marketing efforts enabled us to extend our customer base across a broader spectrum, driving a surge in sales and enhancing our brand. As we progress through the second half of 2024, our core objectives remain unchanged to continuously invest in research and development, ensuring we stay at the forefront of technological innovation to drive our business forward and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with total revenues reaching RMB20 billion, representing a 58.4% year-over-year increase and 36.0% growth quarter-over-quarter. We made significant strides in optimizing costs while maintaining high-quality delivery standards, contributing to sustainable margin and profitability improvement," Mr. Jing Yuan, ZEEKR's chief financial officer added. "Moving forward, we remain dedicated to improving product quality, expanding our market share and propelling the sustainable growth of our business."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB20,040 .1 million ( US$2,757.6 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 58.4% from RMB12,649 .7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.0% from RMB14,736.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.





were .1 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 58.4% from .7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.0% from for the first quarter of 2024. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB13,438 .2 million ( US$1,849.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 59.0% from RMB8,450.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of 64.4% from RMB8,174.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was due to the increased sales volume of ZEEKR vehicles, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to the different product mix and pricing strategy changes between the two quarters. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased sales volume of ZEEKR vehicles.





were .2 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 59.0% from for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of 64.4% from for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was due to the increased sales volume of ZEEKR vehicles, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to the different product mix and pricing strategy changes between the two quarters. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased sales volume of ZEEKR vehicles. Revenues from sales of batteries and other components were RMB5,299.2 million ( US$729.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36.1% from RMB3,894.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 16.1% from RMB6,318 .5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by higher sales volume of battery packs and electric drives, as well as the growth of battery components sales overseas. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to the lower sales of battery modules in the domestic market compared with the prior period.





were ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 36.1% from for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 16.1% from .5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by higher sales volume of battery packs and electric drives, as well as the growth of battery components sales overseas. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to the lower sales of battery modules in the domestic market compared with the prior period. Revenues from research and development service and other services were RMB1,302.6 million ( US$179.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 326.8% from RMB305 .2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 433.6% from RMB244 .1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to the increased sales of research and development services to related parties.

Cost of Revenues and Gross Margin

Cost of revenues was RMB16,590 .2 million ( US$2,282.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 49.5% from RMB11,099 .3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 27.6% from RMB12,997 .4 million for the first quarter of 2024.





was .2 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 49.5% from .3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 27.6% from .4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB3,449 .8 million ( US$474.7 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 122.5% from RMB1,550 .3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 98.3% from RMB1,739 .4 million for the first quarter of 2024.





was .8 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 122.5% from .3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 98.3% from .4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 12.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 11.8% for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase and quarter-over-quarter increase were mainly attributable to the increased margins on batteries and other components.





was 17.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 12.3% for the second quarter of 2023 and 11.8% for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase and quarter-over-quarter increase were mainly attributable to the increased margins on batteries and other components. Vehicle margin was 14.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 13.6% for the second quarter of 2023 and 14.0% for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to procurement savings as the cost of auto parts and materials decreased, partly offset by the lower average selling price of ZEEKR vehicles. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the change in product mix. Vehicle margin remained generally stable in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses were RMB2,623 .5 million ( US$361.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 89.6% from RMB1,383 .5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.3% from RMB1,925.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation due to an increased number of research and development staff and share-based compensation expenses recognized from the share-based awards granted to employees, including a one-off large amount recognized in the second quarter, conditional on the Company's initial public offering. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation due to the aforementioned share-based compensation expenses.





were .5 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 89.6% from .5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 36.3% from for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation due to an increased number of research and development staff and share-based compensation expenses recognized from the share-based awards granted to employees, including a one-off large amount recognized in the second quarter, conditional on the Company's initial public offering. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to increased employee compensation due to the aforementioned share-based compensation expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2,604 .7 million ( US$358 .4 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 61.3% from RMB1,614 .3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 33.5% from RMB1,951.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased employee compensation due to share-based compensation expenses recognized from the share-based awards granted to employees, including a one-off large amount recognized in the second quarter, conditional on the Company's initial public offering, and increased expenses related to the expansion of offline channels in China and overseas. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to increased employee compensation due to the aforementioned share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was RMB1,721 .0 million ( US$236.8 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 25.5% from RMB1,371.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 17.5% from RMB2,086.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.





was .0 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 25.5% from RMB1,371.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 17.5% from RMB2,086.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from loss from operations, was RMB777 .1 million ( US$106.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 41.7% from RMB1,333.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 62.7% from RMB2,084.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Share

Net loss was RMB1,808 .8 million ( US$248.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 28.7% from RMB1,405.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10.5% from RMB2,022.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.





was .8 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 28.7% from RMB1,405.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 10.5% from RMB2,022.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss , which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was RMB864.9 million ( US$119.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 36.8% from RMB1,367 .7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 57.2% from RMB2,019.4 million for the first quarter of 2024.





, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss, was ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 36.8% from .7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 57.2% from RMB2,019.4 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of ZEEKR was RMB2,190 .2 million ( US$301.4 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 47.0% from RMB1,489.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 8.7% from RMB2,014 .3 million for the first quarter of 2024.





was .2 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 47.0% from RMB1,489.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of 8.7% from .3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of ZEEKR , which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was RMB1,246 .3 million ( US$171.5 million ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 14.2% from RMB1,452.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 38.0% from RMB2,011.6 million for the first quarter of 2024.





, which excludes share-based compensation expenses from net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, was .3 million ( ) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 14.2% from RMB1,452.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of 38.0% from RMB2,011.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.95 (US$0.13) each for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.74 each for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB1.01 each for the first quarter of 2024.





were each for the second quarter of 2024, compared with each for the second quarter of 2023 and each for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributed to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.54 (US$0.07) each for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.73 each for the second quarter of 2023 and RMB1.01 each for the first quarter of 2024.





were both each for the second quarter of 2024, compared with each for the second quarter of 2023 and each for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS [4] ") attributed to ordinary shareholders were RMB9.51 (US$1.31) each for the second quarter of 2024.





were each for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders were RMB5.41 (US$0.75) each for the second quarter of 2024.

[4] Each ADS represents ten ordinary shares.

Balance Sheets

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB8,048.1 million (US$1,107.5 million) as of June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

All participants who wish to join the call are requested to complete the online registration using the link provided below. After registration, each participant will receive by email a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique access PIN to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10191577/fd3dea2392

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zeekrlife.com/.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a fast-growing intelligent BEV technology company. The Company aspires to lead the electrification, intelligentization, and innovation of the automobile industry through the development and sales of next-generation premium BEVs and technology-driven solutions. Incorporated in March 2021, ZEEKR has focused on innovative BEV architecture, hardware, software, and the application of new technologies. Our diverse product lineup spans a range of vehicle models, including shooting brakes, MPVs and upscale sedans, all meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of our customer needs.

With a mission to create the ultimate mobility experience through technology and solutions, ZEEKR's efforts are backed by strong in-house R&D capabilities, a deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and a flat, efficient organizational structure. Together, these features enable fast product development, launch, and iteration, as well as the creation of a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zeekrlife.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributed to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary shareholders, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)



As of

December 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$











ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 3,260,670

5,495,539

756,211 Restricted cash 844,079

2,552,561

351,244 Notes receivable 487,851

1,502,984

206,817 Accounts receivable 1,104,450

1,206,222

165,982 Inventories 5,228,689

4,267,195

587,186 Amounts due from related parties 7,256,861

7,145,521

983,256 Prepayments and other current assets 2,294,508

3,062,405

421,401 Total current assets 20,477,108

25,232,427

3,472,097 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,914,274

3,320,738

456,949 Intangible assets, net 410,912

554,479

76,299 Land use rights, net 51,755

62,539

8,606 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,443,545

2,319,631

319,192 Deferred tax assets 86,395

188,174

25,894 Long-term investments 459,794

638,097

87,805 Other non-current assets 273,717

362,830

49,927 Total non-current assets 6,640,392

7,446,488

1,024,672 TOTAL ASSETS 27,117,500

32,678,915

4,496,769

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands)



As of

December 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term Borrowings -

30,000

4,128 Accounts payable 4,104,717

4,293,914

590,862 Notes payable 5,504,945

10,662,344

1,467,187 Amounts due to related parties 16,355,902

13,770,683

1,894,909 Income tax payable 108,083

239,300

32,929 Accruals and other current liabilities 6,243,956

8,697,194

1,196,775 Total current liabilities 32,317,603

37,693,435

5,186,790 Long-term borrowings -

414,680

57,062 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,807,159

1,662,850

228,816 Amounts due to related parties, non-current 1,100,000

450,000

61,922 Other non-current liabilities 563,001

505,010

69,492 Deferred tax liability 8,337

8,149

1,121 Total non-current liabilities 3,478,497

3,040,689

418,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,796,100

40,734,124

5,605,203











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Ordinary shares 2,584

3,361

462 Convertible preferred shares 362

-

- Shares subscription receivable -

(66)

(9) Additional paid-in capital 11,213,798

15,635,867

2,151,567 Accumulated deficits (20,865,686)

(25,070,195)

(3,449,774) Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,555

49,456

6,806 Total ZEEKR shareholders' deficit (9,631,387)

(9,381,577)

(1,290,948) Non-controlling interest 952,787

1,326,368

182,514 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (8,678,600)

(8,055,209)

(1,108,434) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 27,117,500

32,678,915

4,496,769

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:













Vehicle sales 8,450,177

8,174,117

13,438,241

1,849,164 Sales of batteries and other components 3,894,307

6,318,535

5,299,171

729,190 Research and development service and

other services 305,190

244,100

1,302,639

179,249 Total revenues 12,649,674

14,736,752

20,040,051

2,757,603 Cost of revenues:













Vehicle sales (7,300,487)

(7,026,741)

(11,533,020)

(1,586,996) Sales of batteries and other components (3,606,782)

(5,883,360)

(4,223,452)

(581,166) Research and development service and

other services (192,079)

(87,301)

(833,756)

(114,729) Total cost of revenues (11,099,348)

(12,997,402)

(16,590,228)

(2,282,891) Gross profit 1,550,326

1,739,350

3,449,823

474,712 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses (1,383,501)

(1,925,278)

(2,623,471)

(361,002) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (1,614,305)

(1,951,530)

(2,604,665)

(358,414) Other operating income, net 76,488

50,525

57,287

7,883 Total operating expenses (2,921,318)

(3,826,283)

(5,170,849)

(711,533) Loss from operations (1,370,992)

(2,086,933)

(1,721,026)

(236,821) Interest expense (87,364)

(10,700)

(23,396)

(3,219) Interest income 18,512

20,192

42,537

5,853 Other income/(expense), net 27,040

(29,658)

(7,809)

(1,075) Loss before income tax expense and

share of losses in equity method

investments (1,412,804)

(2,107,099)

(1,709,694)

(235,262) Share of income/(loss) in equity method

investments (11,090)

90,882

85,852

11,814 Income tax expense 18,678

(5,889)

(184,980)

(25,454) Net loss (1,405,216)

(2,022,106)

(1,808,822)

(248,902) Less: income/(loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest 84,481

(7,782)

381,363

52,477 Net loss attributable to shareholders of

ZEEKR (1,489,697)

(2,014,324)

(2,190,185)

(301,379)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss per share attributed to

ordinary shareholders:













Basic and diluted (0.74)

(1.01)

(0.95)

(0.13) Weighted average shares used in

calculating net loss per share:













Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

2,301,866,887

2,301,866,887 Net loss per ADS attributed to

ordinary shareholders:













Basic and diluted -

-

(9.51)

(1.31) Weighted average ADS used in

calculating net loss per ADS:













Basic and diluted -

-

230,186,689

230,186,689 Net loss (1,405,216)

(2,022,106)

(1,808,822)

(248,902) Other comprehensive income/(loss),

net of tax of nil:













Foreign currency translation

adjustments 48,240

(42,769)

74,670

10,275 Comprehensive loss (1,356,976)

(2,064,875)

(1,734,152)

(238,627) Less: comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to non-controlling interest 84,481

(7,782)

381,363

52,477 Comprehensive loss attributable to

shareholders of ZEEKR (1,441,457)

(2,057,093)

(2,115,515)

(291,104)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:









Vehicle sales 13,175,373

21,612,358

2,973,959 Sales of batteries and other components 7,365,776

11,617,706

1,598,650 Research and development service and other

services 728,933

1,546,739

212,838 Total revenues 21,270,082

34,776,803

4,785,447 Cost of revenues:









Vehicle sales (11,549,164)

(18,559,761)

(2,553,908) Sales of batteries and other components (7,010,648)

(10,106,812)

(1,390,744) Research and development service and other

services (477,474)

(921,057)

(126,742) Total cost of revenues (19,037,286)

(29,587,630)

(4,071,394) Gross profit 2,232,796

5,189,173

714,053 Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses (3,188,554)

(4,548,749)

(625,929) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,898,733)

(4,556,195)

(626,953) Other operating income, net 134,296

107,812

14,835 Total operating expenses (5,952,991)

(8,997,132)

(1,238,047) Loss from operations (3,720,195)

(3,807,959)

(523,994) Interest expense (192,165)

(34,096)

(4,692) Interest income 41,243

62,729

8,632 Other income/(expense), net 38,147

(37,467)

(5,155) Loss before income tax expense and share of

losses in equity method investments (3,832,970)

(3,816,793)

(525,209) Share of income/(loss) in equity method

investments (55,240)

176,734

24,319 Income tax expense 17,632

(190,869)

(26,264) Net loss (3,870,578)

(3,830,928)

(527,154) Less: income attributable to non-controlling

interest 13,452

373,581

51,406 Net loss attributable to shareholders of

ZEEKR (3,884,030)

(4,204,509)

(578,560)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS)/INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss per share attributed to ordinary

shareholders:









Basic and diluted (1.94)

(1.95)

(0.27) Weighted average shares used in

calculating net loss per share:









Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,150,933,444

2,150,933,444 Net loss per ADS attributed to ordinary

shareholders:









Basic and diluted -

(19.55)

(2.69) Weighted average ADS used in calculating

net loss per ADS:









Basic and diluted -

215,093,344

215,093,344 Net loss (3,870,578)

(3,830,928)

(527,154) Other comprehensive income, net of tax of

nil:









Foreign currency translation adjustments 46,321

31,901

4,390 Comprehensive loss (3,824,257)

(3,799,027)

(522,764) Less: comprehensive income attributable to

non-controlling interest 13,452

373,581

51,406 Comprehensive loss attributable to

shareholders of ZEEKR (3,837,709)

(4,172,608)

(574,170)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except share/ADS and per share/ADS data and otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended

June 30

March 31

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (1,370,992)

(2,086,933)

(1,721,026)

(236,821) Share-based compensation expenses 37,471

2,734

943,921

129,888 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,333,521)

(2,084,199)

(777,105)

(106,933) Net loss (1,405,216)

(2,022,106)

(1,808,822)

(248,902) Share-based compensation expenses 37,471

2,734

943,921

129,888 Non-GAAP net loss (1,367,745)

(2,019,372)

(864,901)

(119,014) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (1,489,697)

(2,014,324)

(2,190,185)

(301,379) Share-based compensation expenses 37,471

2,734

943,921

129,888 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of ZEEKR (1,452,226)

(2,011,590)

(1,246,264)

(171,491)















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share













Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

2,301,866,887

2,301,866,887 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share attributed to ordinary

shareholders













Basic and diluted (0.73)

(1.01)

(0.54)

(0.07) Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per ADS













Basic and diluted -

-

230,186,689

230,186,689 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS

attributed to ordinary shareholders













Basic and diluted -

-

(5.41)

(0.75)

ZEEKR INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data and otherwise noted)



Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

June 30

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$ Loss from operations (3,720,195)

(3,807,959)

(523,994) Share-based compensation expenses 70,199

946,655

130,264 Non-GAAP loss from operations (3,649,996)

(2,861,304)

(393,730) Net loss (3,870,578)

(3,830,928)

(527,154) Share-based compensation expenses 70,199

946,655

130,264 Non-GAAP net loss (3,800,379)

(2,884,273)

(396,890) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (3,884,030)

(4,204,509)

(578,560) Share-based compensation expenses 70,199

946,655

130,264 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of ZEEKR (3,813,831)

(3,257,854)

(448,296)











Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per share









Basic and diluted 2,000,000,000

2,150,933,444

2,150,933,444 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

attributed to ordinary shareholders









Basic and diluted (1.91)

(1.51)

(0.21) Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net loss per ADS









Basic and diluted -

215,093,344

215,093,344 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributed to

ordinary shareholders









Basic and diluted -

(15.15)

(2.08)

