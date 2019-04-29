Zeeks Pizza Replaces Coca-Cola Products with Jones Soda and Boxed Water

SEATTLE, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeeks Pizza, which operates 16 stores in the Seattle area, announced today that it is removing all Coca-Cola products from its restaurant and delivery services and replacing them with products from Jones Soda and Boxed Water. Going forward, all Zeeks locations will offer Jones' new fountain-based offerings in-store, and delivery customers will be able to choose from a wide selection of Jones Soda flavors, which are packaged in glass and aluminum as opposed to plastic bottles. In addition, Boxed Water, which is packaged in 100% recyclable, cardboard-based boxes, will replace Dasani.

As a result, Zeeks is now the first pizza chain to remove plastic bottles from its delivery and in-store pick up operations, as well as high-fructose corn syrup. All of Jones Sodas are made with 100 percent cane sugar.

"Switching to Jones Soda and Boxed Water made more sense for us as a brand," says Zeeks President Dan Black. "Not only does Jones share our commitment to craftsmanship, it is a Seattle-based company and producing much safer and better tasting products than Coke. The bigger story though, at least for those living in the Puget Sound area, is the removal of plastic bottles from our delivery service of both soda and water. I think most Seattleites understand that plastic water bottles have become enemy number one for our waterways and sea life, and so we hope this move to glass and paper makes a real impact."

Zeeks Pizza is Jones Soda's first multi-store restaurant customer to serve its fountain flavors, which will range from Classic Cane Sugar Cola to Green Apple and Left Coast Lemonade, all of which will rotate on a regular basis. Zeeks officially starts selling Jones Soda and Boxed Water on April 29 at its West Seattle location, followed by Zeeks Queen Anne on April 30 and Zeeks Belltown on May 1. In fact, a new Zeeks location will make the switch daily through May 10, finishing with Zeeks' Woodinville store.

"Zeeks' shared emphasis on quality, taste, and meaningful experiences provides a complementary relationship that makes perfect sense for a brand like Jones," said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. "As we join the ranks of other quality-minded, up-and-coming chains in the Northwest, such as Great State Burgers, Sizzle Pie Pizza, and Katsu Burger to name a few, we are thrilled to now make our craft portfolio available at such a fun, iconic, local and fast growing chain like Zeeks."

According to Boxed Water, not only is 100% of its product packaging recyclable, but its product boxes are shipped flat (preconstructed, which takes up less space) to its filling locations and then constructed on-site. By shipping flat boxes to the bottling source, Boxed Water estimates it uses one truck for every 26 trucks that a typical plastic water bottle company, such as Dasani, might use.

For more information, please click here. For pizza, click here.

About Zeeks Pizza

Founded at the base of Queen Anne hill in 1993 by Tom Vial and Doug McClure, Zeeks Pizza now has 16 Seattle neighborhood locations. Rooted in friendship, community and a passion for the outdoors, the entire Zeeks crew embodies the adventurous spirit of the PNW and its affinity for fine craftsmanship. Therefore, Zeeks will never try to be anything it is not: no looking-up to New York pizza, no fascination with Neapolitan; and no playing little brother to Chicago style. We focus on the big, fresh flavors of the Northwest and push the creative boundaries of pizza while maintaining a healthy respect for the classics. Find one of our 16 locations, or schedule a delivery online at www.zeekspizza.com, or by downloading the Zeeks App.

