Zeel Brings On-Demand Massages to Richmond

Home Massage in Richmond

Booking a massage at home is simple with Zeel's massage app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com. Customers select their session time, length, and location for the massage, the preferred gender of the massage therapist, and a massage technique. Swedish, deep tissue, sports, prenatal, couples, and sleep massages, with personalized options including reflexology and aromatherapy, are all available. The massage therapists bring the massage table, music, and all other necessities for appointments as early as 8am to as late as 10:30pm, 365 days of the year.

"Zeel elevated the massage experience with our on-demand platform, and we're convinced that the residents of Richmond want to take part in this wellness revolution with us," says Zeel's CEO and founder Samer Hamadeh.

Massages delivered through Zeel are less expensive than going to other local spa-quality massage providers. Zeel offers an easy and cash-free payment process, with gratuity and tax always included in pricing and outlined on each receipt. A 60-minute massage in Virginia is $105, with members paying just $87.

In-Office Massage in Richmond

Workplace wellness benefits can now be enhanced in Richmond with Zeel Corporate Wellness, which brings chair massages to offices and events. Chair massage sessions can easily be booked for one-time or recurring events.

Spa Staffing and Hospitality in Richmond

For nearby spas, same-day massage appointments can be filled with Zeel Spa℠, the award-winning and one-of-a-kind spa staffing solution. With Zeel Concierge®, local hotels can offer guests in-room massages with as little as an hour's notice.

Powering Massage Everywhere

Unrivaled safety protocols pioneered by Zeel, and recognized by Cosmopolitan and American Spa magazines, serve as the foundation of the best mobile massage delivery experience.

More than 10,000 licensed, insured, and experienced massage therapists, all vetted in person by the Zeel team, make up Zeel's network. Quality, reliability, availability and award-winning customer service are always guaranteed with Zeel.

Zeel's massage membership offers customers the best value in massage. Perks include monthly massages at a discounted rate, a free professional Zeel massage table, and a deluxe sheet set. There is no initiation fee to join or cancel. Members can access exclusive pricing in any of Zeel's service areas, and can even share with others.

About Zeel

Zeel created the Massage On Demand category in 2012 and was the first company to bring same-day, in-home massages to customers. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc., Zeel is the leading and largest on-demand massage provider with over 10,000 licensed massage therapists serving over 85 U.S. cities. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa, the on-demand staffing solution for spas; Zeel Concierge, which enables hotels to provide in-room massage bookings for guests; and Zeel Corporate Wellness, which brings chair massages to companies, events, and workplaces.

